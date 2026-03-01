



India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, has firmly stated that the nation's longstanding defence ties with Russia will remain unaffected by the recent US trade deal.





Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat 2026 summit in New Delhi, Singh emphasised that New Delhi prioritises a diversified procurement strategy alongside accelerated indigenisation efforts.





He explicitly noted, "The US trade deal doesn't impede our defence engagement with Russia." This reassurance underscores India's commitment to sourcing military equipment from multiple partners based purely on operational needs.





Singh highlighted continuity in dealings with key suppliers, saying, "We continue to procure from Russians and will continue to do so from the French, Americans—what is required." Such remarks reflect a multi-aligned approach that avoids over-reliance on any single nation.





At the same time, the Defence Secretary stressed the imperative of bolstering domestic manufacturing. "We would want to double down on indigenisation," he affirmed, aligning with the government's push to enhance local defence production capabilities.





India has pursued this dual strategy in recent years, reducing import dependence through home-grown initiatives while nurturing partnerships with countries like Russia, France, and the United States. This balanced posture allows flexibility amid shifting global geopolitics.





The India-US Interim Trade Agreement, central to Singh's comments, primarily targets tariff reductions to foster commerce. It addresses barriers in sectors vital to both economies, without encroaching on defence domains.





Under the deal, the US has consented to slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from highs of 50 per cent to 18 per cent. This benefits key exports such as textiles, leather, footwear, and pharmaceuticals, potentially invigorating bilateral trade.





India, in turn, has signalled a non-binding intent to procure $500 billion worth of US energy products—including LNG and crude—alongside aircraft from Boeing, advanced technology, and coking coal over the next five years. This commitment aims to rebalance trade flows.





Agricultural concessions form another pillar, with the US granting duty-free access to Indian staples like spices, tea, coffee, mangoes, grapes, and cashews. Indian agri-exports to the US stood at $4.45 billion in 2024-25, and these measures could drive further growth.





Notably, the agreement resolves a prior friction point: the US has agreed to waive a 25 per cent penal duty on Indian goods, previously linked to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. This concession hinges on India upholding the new trade equilibrium.





Singh's intervention thus dispels any notions of trade-driven shifts in defence alignments. It signals strategic autonomy, wherein economic overtures with Washington coexist seamlessly with traditional ties to Moscow.





Russia remains a cornerstone supplier for India, providing platforms like S-400 air defence systems and ongoing collaborations in nuclear submarines. These procurements persist amid Western sanctions on Moscow post-Ukraine conflict.





France contributes advanced Rafale fighters and Scorpene submarines, while US partnerships encompass Apache helicopters, P-8I maritime aircraft, and emerging co-production deals. Diversification mitigates supply chain risks effectively.





Indigenisation efforts, meanwhile, gain momentum through initiatives like 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Public sector giants such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), alongside private players like Bharat Forge, L&T and TATA Advanced Systems, are ramping up output.





Key milestones include the indigenous TEJAS fighter jet, Akash surface-to-air missiles, and Arjun tanks, with private sector involvement surging. Defence exports hit record highs in 2025, surpassing ₹21,000 crore.





The trade deal's focus on non-defence sectors safeguards this ecosystem. By insulating military procurement from commercial negotiations, India maintains leverage in a multipolar world.





This stance reassures partners like Russia, which views India as a counterweight to Indo-Pacific realignments. It also appeases US expectations for deeper strategic convergence without compromising core interests.





The remarks reinforce India's defence posture: operationally driven, indigenously empowered, and globally diversified.





