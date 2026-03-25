



India’s indigenous navigation satellite system, NavIC, has suffered a serious setback with the failure of its last operational atomic clock aboard IRNSS-1F. This malfunction, which occurred on 10 March, has left only three satellites capable of delivering position, navigation, and timing services.





Experts warn that at least four satellites with functioning atomic clocks are required for the system to operate effectively, meaning NavIC is currently unable to provide reliable coverage.





The implications of this failure are particularly grave for India’s security and strategic needs. Navigation systems like NavIC are designed with dual signals: an open civilian signal and a restricted military-grade signal that offers far greater accuracy.





Armed forces depend on such systems for logistics, mapping, and operational planning. Reliance on foreign systems such as GPS during wartime could expose India to vulnerabilities, including signal manipulation or spoofing, which could prove disastrous in combat situations.





India’s push to develop its own navigation system was born out of necessity during the 1999 Kargil War, when the United States refused to share GPS data. Between 2013 and 2018, ISRO launched the first-generation IRNSS satellites, but several of them soon encountered atomic clock failures.





These clocks are the critical component of navigation satellites, providing the precise timing needed for accurate positioning. In the case of IRNSS-1F, all of its clocks have failed, leaving no redundancy.





Attempts to replace faulty satellites have not always succeeded. The 2017 mission to launch IRNSS-1H failed to achieve orbit, further weakening the constellation. ISRO has since moved to the second-generation NVS series, successfully placing NVS-01 in orbit in 2023.





However, the 2025 launch of NVS-02 ended in failure, delaying subsequent missions and leaving India with only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L, and NVS-01 currently operational.





Critics argue that ISRO and the government have been distracted by high-profile missions such as Gaganyaan and the Axiom Mission 4, which saw Shubhanshu Shukla become the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.





While these achievements have boosted national prestige, experts stress that strategic priorities like NavIC must take precedence. Without a fully functional indigenous navigation system, India risks dependence on foreign satellites, undermining its autonomy in times of conflict.





The failure of NavIC’s atomic clocks underscores the fragility of India’s navigation infrastructure and highlights the urgent need to restore and expand the constellation. For a country that has long sought to reduce reliance on external systems, this setback is a reminder that strategic resilience must outweigh political optics.





PTI







