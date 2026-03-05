



The Indian Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector of Rajouri district during the early hours of 4 March 2026.





The operation was initiated following credible intelligence reports and continuous surveillance, which allowed troops to detect the movement of terrorists attempting to cross into Indian territory.





Alert soldiers from the White Knight Corps responded with decisive force and tactical precision as soon as the breach was detected. Through coordinated ground action, the army engaged the infiltrators swiftly, effectively neutralising the threat and ensuring that no breach of the Line of Control occurred.





In the aftermath of the encounter, the Indian Army has reoriented its troops to maintain total domination of the Bhimber Gali area. This reinforced presence is being bolstered by a sophisticated network of integrated ground and aerial surveillance to prevent any follow-up attempts by hostile elements.





The foiled bid comes at a time of heightened regional sensitivity, with security forces across Jammu and Kashmir placed on high alert. This increased vigilance extends beyond the Line of Control to the International Border, as officials react to broader geopolitical developments in the Middle East that could influence local security dynamics.





Security protocols within the Kashmir Valley have been significantly tightened, with operational briefings held for all personnel. Restrictions on movement and public gatherings have remained in place for three consecutive days as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and operational secrecy.





Military officials noted that they had received prior warnings regarding potential ceasefire violations and infiltration bids. These warnings prompted the intensified surveillance and enhanced readiness that ultimately led to the successful interception in Rajouri, maintaining a robust operational posture across the entire sector.





Agencies







