



In a significant development amid escalating tensions in West Asia, two LPG-laden ships, the Shivalik and the Nanda Devi, have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz under the escort of an Indian Navy warship.





These vessels, both flying the Indian flag and operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), mark the first such India-bound LPG carriers to navigate this critical chokepoint in nearly two weeks.





The ships are collectively transporting approximately 85,000 metric tons of natural gas, vital for India's energy needs. Travelling at typical LPG tanker speeds, they are projected to reach Indian shores by Monday night, providing much-needed relief to the nation's liquefied petroleum gas supplies.





The safe passage follows intensive diplomatic efforts between India and Iran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, voicing deep concern over rising hostilities and civilian casualties. Modi emphasised that safeguarding Indian nationals and ensuring uninterrupted transit of goods and energy remain India's foremost priorities, as he noted in a post on X.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has engaged in four rounds of telephone discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, since 28 February. These conversations paved the way for the escorted transit, highlighting India's proactive diplomacy in a volatile region.





The Indian Navy warship escorting the tankers had all its air defence systems fully operational during the crossing. The Strait of Hormuz, a mere 33 kilometres wide between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most strategically vital maritime corridors, handling about 20 per cent of global oil trade.





To maintain vigilance, the warship relies on live radar feeds, connectivity from indigenous satellites, maritime surveillance aircraft, and drones. The operation is monitored in real time from New Delhi and the Navy's joint operations centre on India's west coast, ensuring comprehensive situational awareness.





Further safeguards are in place, with the possibility of an additional Indian Navy or Coast Guard vessel rendezvousing mid-sea to guide the tankers to port. This layered approach underscores the Navy's commitment to protecting Indian-flagged merchant shipping.





India maintains a robust naval presence in the region. Two warships are permanently stationed south of the Arabian Peninsula, including one in the Gulf of Aden for ongoing anti-piracy operations since 2008. Operation Sankalp, launched in 2019, deploys another vessel in the same area specifically to escort mercantile traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.





The current crisis stems from US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, which sparked retaliatory Iranian attacks on oil-exporting Gulf neighbours. These events have severely disrupted shipping in the Strait, triggering a global energy market turmoil with spiking prices and supply shortages.





Beyond these two vessels, more than two dozen India-flagged ships remain stranded on either side of the Strait. Approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers serve aboard merchant, harbour, and offshore vessels across the broader Gulf region, amplifying the human stakes in this conflict.





India's intervention exemplifies its strategic maritime doctrine, balancing energy security with regional stability. As the nation imports over 80 per cent of its oil and significant LPG volumes through this route, such escorts are crucial to averting domestic shortages. The successful transit bodes well for future convoys, though sustained diplomacy will be essential amid ongoing hostilities.





Agencies







