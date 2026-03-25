

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy has delivered a stark assessment of the shifting power dynamics in the Middle East, asserting that the Iranian regime has effectively lost the war following a decisive joint military operation by the United States and Israel.





According to Levy, the regime’s military command was decapitated in the opening moments of the conflict, leaving its leadership structure in ruins and its strategic infrastructure vulnerable to systematic destruction.





The scale of the military degradation is reportedly unprecedented, with a specific focus on Tehran’s ability to project power through its missile programs. Levy noted that the joint coalition has successfully dismantled Iran’s ballistic missile industry, ensuring that the regime can no longer replenish its arsenal.





This has resulted in a significant reduction in the threat level compared to only three weeks ago, as the "Iranian war machine" continues to be demolished.





In a scathing critique of the regime's tactics, Levy highlighted the deliberate targeting of civilian areas. He described the use of ballistic missiles carrying 500 kg warheads and cluster munitions designed to scatter over wide radii, specifically aimed at Israeli residential neighbourhoods.





He dismissed any notions of Israeli miscalculation, suggesting instead that the regime’s capacity for retaliation has been severely compromised and is now far weaker than Tehran had anticipated at the start of hostilities.





Beyond the immediate kinetic conflict, the report underscores a broader struggle for economic connectivity and regional stability. Levy pointed to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a primary target of Iranian aggression. He argued that Tehran has used chaos and violence as a tool to frustrate this trade route, which seeks to link India to Europe via the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.





Securing these maritime and land routes is now viewed as a critical priority for international leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Levy suggested that ending the regime’s ability to blockade the Strait of Hormuz or threaten infrastructure like Dubai Airport is essential for the prosperity of the region. He specifically noted that building this shared economic infrastructure with "the great people of India" remains a cornerstone of the pro-stability alliance’s vision.





Despite the reported existence of a 15-point American peace plan, the prospects for a diplomatic resolution remain bleak.





Levy expressed deep scepticism regarding any breakthrough, noting that the Iranian regime continues to reject negotiations and remains committed to its nuclear ambitions and the support of proxy armies.





He concluded that as long as Tehran refuses to stop being a threat to its neighbours, the conflict is unlikely to reach a permanent conclusion.





ANI







