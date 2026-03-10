



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, addressed the Rajya Sabha on Monday to brief parliamentarians on the escalating crisis in West Asia, triggered by recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran.





The session unfolded amid persistent sloganeering from Opposition MPs, yet Jaishankar pressed ahead with a measured assessment of the volatile situation.





The conflict ignited on 28 February following joint US-Israeli military actions that targeted key Iranian figures, including the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling elite.





This has spiralled into a broader regional war, with weekend reports confirming fresh assaults on critical infrastructure such as oil depots and water desalination plants.





Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains closely engaged, monitoring developments while coordinating responses across relevant ministries.





He underscored the Cabinet Committee on Security's active involvement, chaired by the Prime Minister, which has voiced concerns over the regional fallout and its direct impact on Indians in the area.





The government had anticipated the risks, issuing a statement on 20 February to express deep apprehensions and urge all parties to show restraint. Jaishankar reiterated India's firm stance that dialogue and diplomacy offer the only viable path to de-escalation, a position formally communicated again on the day the war erupted.





Drawing attention to the human cost, the Minister highlighted mounting casualties and the collapse of Iran's leadership structure. He noted a sharp deterioration in the geopolitical landscape, with the conflict now spilling over into neighbouring nations, exacerbating instability across West Asia.





In practical terms, Jaishankar confirmed directives to all ministers to implement appropriate measures safeguarding Indian nationals and travellers. This includes addressing challenges to energy security and diaspora safety, issues that Opposition members sought to elevate through demands for a full debate under Rule 176.





Despite the disruptions in the House, Jaishankar maintained India's commitment to peaceful resolution. His briefing reflects New Delhi's balanced approach, prioritising restraint amid a crisis that threatens global energy supplies and regional stability.





