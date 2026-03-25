



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby in New Delhi marked a significant moment in the ongoing evolution of India–US strategic ties.





The discussions were framed against the backdrop of shifting global power dynamics, with both sides emphasising the importance of sovereign decision-making in shaping Asia’s future. Jaishankar’s post on X highlighted the cordial nature of the engagement, noting that the two leaders exchanged views on the current geopolitical scenario.





Colby, during his visit, underscored Washington’s respect for India’s strategic traditions and its role as a continental-scale republic. He stressed that India’s choices will profoundly influence the Indo-Pacific, a region increasingly central to global security and economic flows.





His remarks reflected a pragmatic approach, acknowledging India’s distinct history and perspectives while emphasising shared convictions about sovereignty and independence in Asia.





The US official described India as an essential partner in maintaining a favourable balance of power in Asia. He pointed to India’s geography astride the Indian Ocean as a critical factor, positioning the country at the heart of Indo-Pacific connectivity.





Colby also praised India’s tradition of strategic autonomy and its capable military forces, which he said were prepared to shoulder significant responsibilities in regional security.





Colby’s comments revealed a shift in Washington’s strategic outlook, moving away from idealistic rhetoric towards a more interests-based and realistic framework. He acknowledged India’s assertive pursuit of its own priorities, suggesting that the philosophies of “Bharat First” and “America First” are aligned in their pragmatic, results-oriented approach to international politics.





This recognition of India’s independent stance reflects a maturing partnership built on mutual respect rather than prescriptive expectations.





The visit was also tied to operationalising commitments made in the February 2025 joint statement between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The US Department of War noted that Colby’s trip was focused on advancing the Framework for the US–India Major Defence Partnership, signalling a concrete effort to translate high-level agreements into actionable cooperation.





This engagement highlights the growing convergence between New Delhi and Washington in managing the strategic balance in Asia, particularly in the face of evolving challenges.





The meeting between Jaishankar and Colby thus represents more than a diplomatic courtesy; it is part of a broader recalibration of India–US relations towards a partnership grounded in realism, shared interests, and recognition of India’s pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







