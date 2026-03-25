An Iranian asset prior to being bombed by Israel Air Force (Photo/@IDF)





The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on 25 March 2026 that its air force had conducted precision strikes on two critical naval cruise missile production sites in Tehran. These facilities, operated by the Iranian regime, were actively developing long-range naval cruise missiles designed to neutralise targets both at sea and on land.





The IDF emphasised that the strikes were part of a broader campaign to dismantle Iran's offensive capabilities.





In a parallel operation, the IDF targeted Iran's central explosives production facility in Isfahan. This site, previously hit in earlier phases of the conflict, had undergone recent restoration efforts to resume manufacturing materials for advanced weaponry. Intelligence indicated ongoing activity, prompting the renewed assault to prevent reconstitution.





The strikes extended to dozens of additional targets across Iran, including ballistic missile launch sites, weapons production plants, and air defence systems. Since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion on 24 March, the IDF has executed over 3,000 strikes nationwide.





Yesterday's operations alone focused on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command centres, weapons storage depots, and aerial defence networks.





On Tuesday, a further 50-plus targets were neutralised, encompassing ballistic missile storage and launch infrastructure. These methodical strikes underscore Israel's strategy of systematically eroding Iran's missile arsenal and defensive posture, limiting its ability to project power or retaliate effectively.





Israel's Health Ministry provided an update on domestic impacts, reporting 204 injuries treated in hospitals over the past 24 hours due to the Iran conflict.





This brings the total hospital admissions since hostilities began on 28 February to 5,045, with 120 individuals still receiving care. Of the latest cases, one patient remains in serious condition, nine in moderate, and 184 in good condition.





US President Donald Trump offered stark commentary on the conflict's trajectory, confirming active negotiations with Iran. Speaking candidly, he asserted that Iran's navy, air force, and communications infrastructure have been decimated, rendering it militarily impotent. "We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it," Trump declared, predicting an imminent end to the war.





Trump's remarks highlight the asymmetry of the engagement, with Israeli and allied forces achieving air superiority and freedom of operation over Iranian airspace. He suggested that a single command could dismantle key infrastructure like power plants, underscoring Iran's vulnerability.





Iran has issued no formal response to Trump's overture as of 25 March. On Tuesday, Iranian officials denied any negotiations, insisting that peace requires an immediate halt to US-Israel operations. Tehran maintains a defiant posture, with its military launching wave 80 of retaliatory strikes amid reports of heavy losses.





The absence of Iranian concessions signals prolonged belligerence, even as its strategic assets crumble. Operation Roaring Lion, now in its fourth week, has shifted the regional balance decisively towards Israel, though Iran's asymmetric responses—via proxies and missile barrages—continue to exact a toll on civilian infrastructure.





Diplomatic efforts, spearheaded by the US, face hurdles amid Tehran's rejections. Trump's optimistic assessment contrasts with Iran's narrative of resistance, leaving West Asia's stability in limbo. Sustained Israeli operations may compel negotiations, but escalation risks remain high given Iran's nuclear ambiguities and regional alliances.





ANI







