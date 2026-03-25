



Israel’s Channel 12 has reported that the Trump administration has drawn up a set of 15 conditions for Iran as part of a proposed framework to end the ongoing conflict.





According to the report, Washington has already briefed Jerusalem on the negotiations, though Israeli officials are said to be concerned that the US is leaning towards a framework agreement rather than insisting on strict compliance with the demands before halting hostilities.





The proposal, reportedly crafted by White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, outlines a mechanism involving a month-long ceasefire during which both sides would negotiate the terms. Fourteen of the fifteen demands have been disclosed, focusing heavily on Iran’s nuclear program, regional activities, and missile capabilities.





The report specified 14 of the 15 demands and benefits that the US has conveyed to Iran:

1. Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities.

2. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.

3. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

4. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed.

5. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled.

6. The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran.

7. Iran must abandon its regional proxy "paradigm."

8. Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies.

9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor.

10. Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage.

11. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defence.

In return, Iran would benefit as follows:

12. Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community.

13. The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant.

14. The so-called "snapback" mechanism, which allows for the automatic re-imposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.





Among the conditions, Iran would be required to dismantle its nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo, hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency, and commit to never pursuing nuclear weapons.





The IAEA would be granted full access and oversight inside Iran. Additionally, Iran would have to abandon its support for regional proxies, cease funding and arming them, and ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open as a free maritime corridor. Its missile programme would be restricted in both range and quantity, with future use limited strictly to self-defence.





In exchange, Iran would benefit from a full lifting of international sanctions, US assistance in advancing its civilian nuclear energy programme, and the removal of the “snapback” mechanism that allows sanctions to be automatically re-imposed in case of non-compliance. These concessions are intended to provide Iran with tangible incentives to agree to the terms.





Haaretz has reported that the proposal was passed to Tehran through an intermediary country, with a deadline for response. Iran has reportedly indicated it would consider the offer but stressed that certain conditions were unacceptable. The possibility of a peace summit to refine the formula has also been raised.





President Trump has publicly confirmed that negotiations are underway, declaring that the war is nearing its end. He claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been destroyed, stating that “their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone… militarily, they are dead.” Despite these assertions, Iran has denied that any negotiations are taking place, insisting that peace would only be possible once the US and Israel halt their campaign.





At present, there has been no formal response from Tehran to the American overture, leaving the future of the proposal uncertain. The coming weeks may determine whether the ambitious 15-point plan becomes the basis for a ceasefire or another failed attempt at resolving the conflict.





ANI







