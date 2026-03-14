



The escalating US-Israel-Iran war serves as a stark reminder for India to reassess its national security posture.





As the fourth-largest economy and military power, India cannot afford to depend excessively on foreign entities for its defence and energy needs. In a world where raw power often trumps diplomacy, New Delhi must urgently diminish its vulnerabilities, bolster its capacities, and expand its capabilities.





The United States has surged its premier warships into the Middle East to confront Iran amid the intensifying conflict.





President Donald Trump, invoking a 'might is right' approach, first applied it in Venezuela in January and now alongside Israel against Iran. Russia has employed similar tactics in Ukraine since February 2022, while China has exerted strong-arm pressure on Taiwan for over a decade.





Ukraine's clash with Moscow has ensnared Europe, much like Iran's disruptions to commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf have ignited a global energy crisis.





This has turned the Middle East and beyond into unintended casualties of Tehran's strategy. The conflict underscores how regional wars can cascade into worldwide disruptions, hitting import-dependent nations hardest.





Past Indian governments' short-sightedness is glaringly apparent. The US and Russia enjoy energy security, and rising China has locked in supplies via pipelines and long-term deals. India, however, remains exposed as a major importer of oil, LNG, LPG, and fertilisers, shackled by its historical commitment to peace, non-alignment, and ideals like 'Aman ki Aasha'.





Compounding this is India's lack of original equipment manufacturing for critical defence platforms. The armed forces lean towards imports from Russia, France, Israel, and the US, as public sector undertakings (PSUs) dawdle interminably. By the time indigenous systems arrive, the technology is often obsolete.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tirelessly championed 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and indigenous platforms. Yet, reliance on imported hardware and standoff weapons persists. A deep-seated mistrust festers between the civilian-military bureaucracy and the domestic defence sector, prompting a preference for the safest, foreign options.





With India's stature as the fourth-largest economy and military, it ill behoves the nation to outsource core security needs—be it military manufacturing, external intelligence, or science and technology—to third parties. Energy security demands equal urgency.





Bureaucratic hurdles further stifle progress, burdening entrepreneurs with excessive compliances. Before solutions can emerge, India must clarify its grand strategic objective. Strategic autonomy rings hollow without tangible execution.





The Indian bureaucracy, including diplomats, still filters Modi government policies through outdated lenses: anti- or pro-US, Russia, or China. Rooted in non-alignment, socialism, and moral crusades like the Palestinian cause, many officials recoil from power's harsh realities. India's emergence as an independent major power discomforts these entrenched interests, who often serve as conduits for foreign lobbies.





The US-Israel-Iran war lays bare this dynamic: all protagonists pursue self-interest, heedless of others' energy requirements. Iran's strikes on civilian vessels and the US-Israeli barrages have pushed the world to the brink. India faces oil price spikes and supply threats, magnifying its import woes.





This crisis demands a governance overhaul. New Delhi must dismantle bureaucratic inertia to vault into global leadership. Mediocrity yields no rewards in the high-stakes arena of international power.





India's military modernisation hinges on accelerating indigenous production. DRDO and PSUs must slash development timelines through public-private partnerships. Private firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro have shown promise in missiles and artillery; scaling these is imperative.





Energy diversification is equally critical. Investments in renewables, nuclear power, and strategic reserves must surge. Long-term deals with Russia, the UAE, and Africa, alongside domestic exploration in the Andamans and Krishna-Godavari basin, can mitigate risks.





Reforming procurement processes will curb import addiction. Positive indigenisation lists must expand, with penalties for repeated foreign sourcing. The armed forces need incentives to prioritise home-grown gear, backed by rigorous testing.





Bureaucratic reform requires slashing red tape. Single-window clearances for defence start-ups and tax breaks for R&D can unleash innovation. Integrating AI, hypersonics, and quantum tech into platforms demands agile decision-making.





Externally, India must recalibrate alliances. Quad partnerships with the US, Japan, and Australia offer tech transfers, but without compromising autonomy. Ties with Russia for S-400s and France for Rafales should evolve into co-production.





Intelligence overhaul is vital. RAW and military intelligence must enhance space-based surveillance and cyber capabilities, reducing reliance on foreign intel-sharing prone to geopolitical whims.





The US-Israel-Iran war, erupting in early 2026, mirrors potential Indo-Pacific flashpoints. China's aggression in the South China Sea and Pakistan's proxy threats demand proactive deterrence. India cannot wait for crises to spur change.





Global precedents abound. Israel's self-reliance in drones and missiles, despite its size, stems from necessity. South Korea transformed import dependence into export prowess through chaebol-DRDO like models.





India's private sector, with HAL, BEL, and emerging players, holds untapped potential. Atmanirbharta succeeds only with trust and execution. The bureaucracy's moral posturing must yield to pragmatic power projection.





As energy markets convulse—Iran's Hormuz chokepoint antics spiking Brent crude past $120 per barrel—India's 85% oil import reliance bites hard. Refineries strain, inflation looms, and the rupee weakens.





India’s vulnerability to external supply shocks is evident in both agriculture and defence. Fertiliser imports from the Gulf faltering threaten kharif crops, echoing the humiliation of the 1973 oil crisis when India had to plead for aid.

Similarly, dependence on foreign defence equipment exposes fault lines: Rafale jet delays, risks of sanctions on the S-400, and the slow maturation of indigenous TEJAS fighters all highlight how a sudden conflict with Pakistan or China could sever critical supplies overnight. These examples underscore the strategic necessity of self-reliance to avoid external leverage over India’s core security and economic needs.

Doctrinal clarity is essential for navigating this landscape. India must shed the baggage of non-alignment and instead embrace a multi-aligned posture—engaging with all major powers without falling into subservience.

This realist approach requires a governance reboot at the highest levels. Empowering the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and establishing integrated theatre commands would streamline military decision-making. Civil services reform, through lateral entry and performance audits, would inject accountability and expertise into the bureaucracy, ensuring that national security and strategic planning are not hampered by inertia.

At the same time, building an entrepreneurial defence ecosystem is critical. Policies such as raising FDI limits to 74%, offering export incentives, and encouraging venture capital for start-ups like ideaForge drones create fertile ground for innovation. India must also achieve parity in emerging domains like space and cyber.

ISRO’s GISAT and Gaganyaan missions pave the way for technological leadership, while the Defence Space Agency should spearhead ballistic missile defence (BMD) and anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities. Together, these reforms and initiatives would enable India to secure its sovereignty, strengthen deterrence, and project power in a multipolar world.





In the end, the US-Israel-Iran war is India's wake-up call. Strategic autonomy demands action, not rhetoric. Forge ahead, or risk the pack's rear.





Agencies







