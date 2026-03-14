



Bangalore-based Throttle Aerospace has successfully delivered its advanced tethered drones to the Indian Army, marking a key milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing.





This delivery, reported in early March 2026, enhances the Army's capabilities for persistent surveillance along critical borders.





Tethered drones differ from conventional UAVs by remaining connected to a ground station via a cable, providing continuous power and secure data transmission without battery limitations. They excel in long-endurance missions, often lasting hours or days aloft, ideal for high-altitude and contested environments prevalent along India's northern frontiers.





The handover occurred at the Gopalpur Seaward Firing Range, underscoring practical field integration testing. Throttle Aerospace, rooted in India's vibrant aerospace ecosystem, aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by supplying home-grown technology tailored to military needs.





This development builds on prior contracts, such as the Indian Army's 2023 procurement of 130 tethered drone systems valued at approximately ₹250 crore from firms like NewSpace Research & Technologies. While that deal focused on long-range intelligence gathering, Throttle's contribution appears to expand the fleet with specialised variants.





Tethered systems offer Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLOS) surveillance, carrying payloads like electro-optical/infrared cameras and communication relays. Their design supports operations in extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures and high winds, vital for Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.





Throttle Aerospace emerges as a rising player in Bengaluru's defence startup hub, alongside giants like HAL and DRDO collaborators. The firm's expertise likely stems from innovations in lightweight tethers and compact winch mechanisms, enabling rapid deployment from mobile units.





The Indian Army's adoption reflects a strategic shift towards drone swarms and layered aerial intelligence, countering adversarial tactics in hybrid warfare scenarios. Integration trials at Gopalpur suggest imminent operationalisation across forward units.





Such procurements under Fast Track Procedures expedite delivery, bypassing lengthy trials to meet urgent border demands. This delivery reinforces India's self-reliance, reducing import dependence amid global supply chain disruptions.





Future expansions may include AI-enhanced autonomy for tether management and multi-drone orchestration. Throttle's success could spur similar contracts, positioning Bengaluru as a nexus for next-generation UAV technologies.





This milestone elevates the Army's situational awareness, ensuring robust deterrence in volatile regions. It exemplifies private sector agility complementing public efforts in India's defence modernisation drive.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







