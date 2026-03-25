



The Iranian Navy has issued a direct and pointed warning to the United States, asserting that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is under constant surveillance.





Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that the vessel would be targeted by the Army Navy should it navigate within the operational range of Iran's sophisticated missile systems.





This development marks a significant sharpening of rhetoric as maritime tensions in the region remain on a knife-edge.





This naval ultimatum coincides with a broader dismissal of American geopolitical influence by senior military figures in Tehran. Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, representing the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, characterised recent diplomatic efforts from Washington as a mere "façade."





He argued that the strategic power once projected by the United States has effectively collapsed, describing the current situation as a "strategic defeat" for the Western superpower.





The heightened tensions follow a notable shift in American policy. President Donald Trump recently rescinded a 48-hour ultimatum that had threatened strikes against Iranian power plants.





This de-escalation occurred after the Islamic Republic warned that any such aggression would be met with reciprocal strikes against energy and power installations throughout the entire region, potentially crippling local infrastructure.





Iranian officials have been quick to mock the change in the American stance. Zolfaqari dismissed claims of a mutual understanding, suggesting that if the United States had any other viable option to escape its current predicament, it would have taken it. He cautioned Washington against rebranding its strategic retreat as a formal agreement, insisting that the era of relying on American promises has reached its conclusion.





Contradictory narratives have emerged regarding the state of communications between the two nations. While President Trump suggested on his Truth Social platform that "constructive conversations" were taking place to resolve hostilities in West Asia, sources within Tehran have flatly denied these claims. Press TV reports that no official communication has occurred between the two capitals, further highlighting the deep-seated scepticism in Iran.





Zolfaqari also pointed to perceived internal instability within the US administration, sarcastically questioning whether American officials had resorted to "negotiating with themselves" due to political infighting.





He maintained that regional stability is now solely dictated by Tehran’s military capabilities, framing the current peace as "stability through power" rather than diplomatic cooperation.





The Iranian position appears uncompromising, with officials stating that there will be no return to the previous status quo.





The spokesperson emphasised that the Islamic Republic would only consider a change in posture if the United States completely abandoned the idea of military action against the Iranian nation. He concluded by reaffirming that Tehran has no intention of coming to terms with the current US leadership, now or in the future.





ANI







