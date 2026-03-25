



Iran's envoy to Pakistan has firmly rejected any notion of peace talks with Washington, dismissing US President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing negotiations amid escalating conflict in West Asia.





Reza Amiri Moghadam, speaking in Islamabad, stated unequivocally that no discussions have taken place between Tehran and Washington.





He attributed the current war directly to America's "betrayal of the negotiations," according to reports from Iran's IRNA news agency.





This sharp rebuttal follows Trump's public signalling of peace overtures, where he boasted of a decisive military victory over Iran. The US President claimed Iran's navy, air force, and communications infrastructure lay in ruins, asserting that American planes now fly unchallenged over Tehran.





Trump declared Iran "totally defeated" militarily, suggesting the war was nearing its end. He even mused about the ease of targeting key infrastructure like power plants, underscoring what he described as Tehran's utter helplessness.





In a stark contrast, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, denied any knowledge of trilateral peace talks involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Addressing reporters at a UN media stakeout, Danon emphasised that Israel's primary objective remains preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.





Danon affirmed that Israeli and US forces continue striking military targets inside Iran, with operations ongoing as he spoke. He stressed the need to ensure Iran cannot rebuild its nuclear or ballistic missile capabilities, framing the conflict as a path to lasting diplomacy.





The Israeli diplomat highlighted recent achievements, claiming Israel had significantly weakened the Iranian regime. Yet he warned against allowing conditions for a return to the status quo, advocating for a "different reality on the ground."





Danon positioned Israel as a stabilising force in the region, contrasting it with the "Islamic regime" in Iran. He accused Tehran of attacking 13 countries in a single month—a feat he noted Israel has never matched in its 77-year history.





Israel, Danon argued, consistently pursues peace through treaties and initiatives, while Iran sows chaos and instability across West Asia. These remarks underscore Jerusalem's unwavering commitment to its strategic goals despite Trump's optimistic overtures.





The duelling statements from Tehran and Jerusalem expose deep fissures in the narrative of de-escalation. As Israel presses its aerial campaign and Iran launches its 80th wave of retaliatory strikes, prospects for peace appear remote.





Trump's bold assertions of victory come against a backdrop of intense hostilities that have ravaged Iran's military assets. Yet Iranian defiance persists, with Moghadam's denial signalling Tehran's refusal to capitulate or engage on Washington's terms.





This impasse highlights the complexities of Middle East diplomacy, where battlefield gains clash with entrenched animosities. The US President's deal-making rhetoric meets resistance from both adversaries, prolonging a conflict that shows no immediate signs of resolution.





ANI







