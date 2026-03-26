



Iran’s naval commander Alireza Tangsiri has reportedly been killed in a US–Israeli strike near Bandar Abbas, according to Israeli media citing official sources.





Tangsiri, who had led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy since 2018, was a central figure in Iran’s strategy to close the Strait of Hormuz. His death, if confirmed, represents one of the most significant blows yet to Iran’s military leadership in the ongoing conflict.





Tangsiri had long been a target of assassination attempts, surviving several previous operations. His tenure was marked by aggressive enforcement of Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which nearly a fifth of global oil and gas trade normally passes.





Since late February, Iran has restricted traffic through the strait, allowing only a fraction of vessels to transit. Industry data shows a collapse of nearly 95 per cent in daily crossings, with most permitted ships heading eastward, while westbound traffic has almost ceased.





Reports from Iranian outlets close to the Revolutionary Guard suggest Tehran has been attempting to formalise this blockade by instituting a toll system, charging ships in foreign currencies such as the Chinese yuan. This has effectively turned the strait into a controlled passage, further tightening Iran’s grip on global energy flows.





The strike on Tangsiri follows a series of high-profile assassinations of Iranian leaders since the war began on 28 February. Among those killed was Ali Larijani, a veteran adviser with deep ties across Iran’s political system, whose loss was seen as a major setback for Tehran’s ability to balance internal factions and negotiate externally.





Despite these blows, Iran’s layered political and clerical system has allowed it to continue functioning, though the removal of experienced figures may push decision-making further into hardline hands.





Iran’s leadership structure, born from the 1979 revolution, is designed to withstand such attrition. The system merges clerical authority with elected institutions and the Revolutionary Guard, ensuring continuity even when prominent individuals are lost.





However, the cumulative effect of these assassinations is likely to harden Iran’s stance and complicate any prospects for de-escalation.





The reported killing of Tangsiri underscores the escalating intensity of the conflict and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. With global energy markets already destabilised, the loss of the commander most responsible for enforcing Iran’s blockade could mark a turning point, though it remains unclear whether his successors will pursue an even more uncompromising approach.





Agencies







