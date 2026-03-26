



The Israel Defence Forces have confirmed the completion of an extensive series of aerial strikes targeting critical infrastructure across several regions in Iran, most notably within the Isfahan province.





This significant escalation follows a prior overnight operation directed by intelligence services, which focused on the destruction of military production facilities in the Tehran area. These earlier strikes were specifically designed to degrade the Iranian regime's capacity to manufacture naval and aerial weaponry, while simultaneously neutralising air defence systems and surface-to-air missile batteries.





In a sharp rhetorical response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps issued a stern warning to both American and Israeli leadership regarding the potential for a ground-based military intervention. The IRGC cautioned that any invading forces would be overwhelmed by a "million-strong sea" of the Iranian populace, explicitly advising American citizens that they are being misled by the political agendas of their leaders.





The statement urged observers to look toward fluctuating fuel prices and the reality of the battlefield in Tel Aviv and Haifa to understand the true cost of the ongoing conflict.





Reports from the United States suggest that the Pentagon is currently making preparations to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. According to sources familiar with the strategic planning, this deployment is expected to include a command component alongside ground forces.





There are further indications that military planners may be contemplating a targeted operation on Kharg Island, a critical hub for Iran’s energy exports, which would represent a major shift in the scope of the current hostilities.





The IRGC has also detailed its own offensive actions, claiming that precision-guided missiles—including the Emad, Qiam, and Khorramshahr-4 variants—have struck over 70 locations throughout Israel.





This barrage, identified as the 81st wave of Operation True Promise 4, reportedly targeted areas in Haifa, Dimona, and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Iranian officials maintain that their missile capabilities remain a potent deterrent, threatening to level major Israeli cities to the ground in accordance with the teachings of their late leadership.





Statistical data provided by the IRGC indicates that over 700 missiles and 3,600 drones have been launched against American and Israeli targets since the inception of the war.





Furthermore, Iranian military spokesmen claim that their domestic air defence networks have intercepted and destroyed more than 200 enemy assets, ranging from cruise missiles to advanced fighter jets. As the cycle of strikes and counter-strikes intensifies, the region remains on a knife-edge, with both sides reinforcing their positions for a potentially prolonged and direct confrontation.





ANI







