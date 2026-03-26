



Washington has declared that its forces, in coordination with Israel, have struck at the heart of Iran’s defence industry. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, stated that two-thirds of Iran’s missile and drone production facilities have been destroyed, alongside a similar proportion of naval shipyards.





He further claimed that 92 percent of Iran’s largest naval vessels are now damaged or out of action, leaving Tehran unable to project meaningful maritime power in the Gulf or beyond.





The announcement comes as the war enters its fourth week, with the United States insisting that operations remain on track or ahead of schedule. Cooper emphasised that over 10,000 Iranian military targets have been hit, and that the regime’s ability to rebuild its missile and drone arsenal has been effectively removed. According to his assessment, Iran’s launch rates for drones and missiles have dropped by 90 percent since the strikes began.





Iran, however, has continued to retaliate, firing missiles almost daily at targets across the Gulf. Despite the heavy losses claimed by Washington, Tehran’s leadership has vowed to persist. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the prospect of negotiations with the United States, asserting that Iran intends to keep fighting rather than engage in talks. His remarks followed reports from the White House suggesting that discussions were ongoing.





The strikes have not been confined to military facilities alone. Images from Tehran show residential buildings damaged in the bombardment, underscoring the human cost of the escalating conflict. The United States and Israel argue that their campaign is designed to dismantle Iran’s capacity to threaten regional stability, but the destruction has also deepened civilian suffering and hardened Iranian resolve.





The strategic implications are significant. If Iran’s naval power has indeed been crippled, its ability to disrupt shipping lanes in the Gulf—a long-standing threat—would be severely curtailed.





Yet the persistence of missile attacks demonstrates that Tehran retains some capacity to strike back, even if diminished. The conflict has now reached a stage where both sides appear determined to press on, with Washington confident of military success and Iran unwilling to concede politically.





AFP







