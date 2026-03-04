



The Israeli military has confirmed the completion of a targeted aerial campaign over Tehran, focusing specifically on the infrastructure of Iran's domestic security apparatus.





According to official statements from the Israel Defence Forces, the latest wave of strikes hit several command centres used by the Basij paramilitary force and other internal security bodies.





These installations are widely regarded as the primary mechanisms through which the Iranian leadership exerts domestic control.





During the operation, the Israeli Air Force reportedly deployed dozens of munitions to neutralise these high-value targets.





The military precision of the strikes was intended to disrupt the logistical and operational capacity of groups that have become synonymous with the state’s internal enforcement.





By striking these hubs, Israel appears to be targeting the very foundations of the regime's ability to coordinate large-scale domestic operations.





The Basij militia and the broader internal security forces gained international notoriety for their role in the violent suppression of mass anti-government protests that gripped the country late last year.





These demonstrations, which persisted for several weeks, were met with a bloody crackdown that the IDF referenced when justifying the selection of these specific targets. The military described the destroyed sites as essential for maintaining the regime's grip on the Iranian populace.





Visual data released by the IDF identified four specific locations within the capital that were successfully engaged.





The report detailed the destruction of two Basij command centres, an internal security headquarters, and a facility dedicated specifically to riot suppression. This strategic focus suggests an intent to degrade the paramilitary infrastructure that serves as the first line of defence against internal dissent.





This escalation marks a significant shift in the geography of the conflict, moving beyond traditional military or nuclear sites to target the organisations responsible for domestic stability and enforcement.





While the full extent of the damage remains to be verified by independent sources on the ground, the Israeli military maintains that the mission was carried out with the intent of undermining the leadership’s centralised control over the capital and the wider nation.





Agencies







