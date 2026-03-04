



Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the second son of Iran's long-serving Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected as his father's successor by the Assembly of Experts, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.





This swift transition follows the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who succumbed to injuries sustained during joint US-Israeli strikes on 28 February, codenamed Operation Epic Fury.





Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed in an attack on his compound. Tragically, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter perished alongside him, while his wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, later died from her wounds.





The Revolutionary Guards announced that Khamenei will be buried in the holy city of Mashhad, with a grand farewell ceremony planned in Tehran. No specific date has been disclosed, likely due to ongoing hostilities.





Prior to Mojtaba's election, a three-member interim Leadership Council—comprising Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei—assumed the Supreme Leader's duties, maintaining continuity amid crisis.





Mojtaba, aged 55, has long been viewed as a frontrunner for succession, despite his low public profile. A cleric with ties to the Revolutionary Guards, he has wielded influence behind the scenes, particularly in intelligence and security matters.





His elevation by the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics tasked with selecting the Supreme Leader, signals a preference for dynastic continuity in Iran's theocratic system, potentially stabilising hardline factions.





Operation Epic Fury was launched after stalled nuclear negotiations and intelligence claims that Tehran had recommenced uranium enrichment activities, breaching international accords.





The strikes targeted multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, resulting in over 700 deaths, according to preliminary reports. Key military and nuclear sites were hit, crippling parts of Iran's defence infrastructure.





In retaliation, Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles, many of which struck Gulf states including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain. Explosions rocked these cities, heightening fears of a broader regional conflagration.





Drones and missiles also impacted oil facilities and US diplomatic missions in the Gulf, underscoring Iran's asymmetric capabilities despite its losses.





US President Donald Trump warned that it was "too late" for Iran to seek de-escalation through talks, framing the strikes as a decisive response to Tehran's provocations.





Israeli forces, meanwhile, advanced deeper into southern Lebanon to confront Hezbollah, the Tehran-backed militia that joined the fray with rocket salvos into northern Israel.





A drone strike on Tuesday ignited a fire at the US consulate in Dubai, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed all staff were safe, with no casualties reported.





As the conflict enters its fourth day, oil markets have surged, with Brent crude prices spiking over 15 per cent amid disruptions to Gulf shipping lanes and refinery outputs.





India, with its heavy reliance on Gulf oil imports, faces immediate economic pressures. Defence analysts in New Delhi are monitoring the crisis closely, given Iran's proximity and India's balancing act between Tehran and its Quad partners.





Mojtaba's ascension could harden Iran's posture. Unlike his father, who occasionally signalled pragmatism, Mojtaba is seen as more uncompromising, potentially prolonging the standoff.





The Revolutionary Guards, loyal to the Khamenei lineage, have pledged unwavering support to the new leader, vowing to avenge the strikes with "unprecedented force."





Western intelligence suggests Iran retains a robust missile arsenal, including hypersonic variants, capable of overwhelming Gulf air defences in future salvos. Hezbollah's involvement risks drawing in Syria and Iraqi militias, forming a Shia axis that could encircle Israel and US assets.





For the US, the operation aligns with Trump's "maximum pressure" doctrine, but risks entangling American forces in a protracted war, echoing Iraq 2003. Israel views Khamenei's death as a strategic boon, weakening Iran's proxy network, though it anticipates intensified asymmetric threats.





Regionally, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have bolstered air defences, while quietly benefiting from Iran's isolation.





China and Russia, Iran's key backers, have condemned the strikes but stopped short of military aid, prioritising their own geopolitical calculations.





As Tehran prepares Khamenei's funeral rites, the world watches whether Mojtaba can consolidate power swiftly or if internal dissent fractures the regime.





This leadership change amid war marks a pivotal moment for the Middle East, with potential ripple effects for global energy security and great-power rivalries.





Agencies







