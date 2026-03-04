



Israel has issued a stark warning to Iran's ruling clerics, declaring that any new leader they appoint will be considered "an unequivocal target for elimination." This threat comes amid reports that the Assembly of Experts has selected Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the 56-year-old second son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his successor.





The announcement follows the demise of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose death has plunged Iran into a precarious leadership transition. According to Iran International, the decision to elevate Mojtaba was made under intense pressure from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the powerful paramilitary force that wields significant influence over Tehran's political and military apparatus.





Mojtaba Khamenei has never held public office nor risen to the ranks of high-ranking clerics, yet he is widely regarded as a shadowy power broker operating behind the scenes. His military service during the brutal Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s forged deep ties with the IRGC, positioning him as a favoured figure among hardliners who prioritise regime survival above all.





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz delivered the ominous message on Wednesday, stating that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare for action. "Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime will be an unequivocal target for elimination," Katz declared, framing the directive as a core component of Operation 'Lion's Roar.'





This operation appears to be a newly intensified Israeli military campaign aimed at neutralising perceived threats from Iran. The warning underscores Israel's long-standing policy of pre-emptive strikes against Iranian leadership and nuclear ambitions, echoing past assassinations attributed to Mossad, such as those targeting nuclear scientists.





The timing of the Israeli statement coincides with a gathering of top Iranian officials in Tehran, where the Assembly of Experts—responsible for selecting the supreme leader—is deliberating amid heightened security. Iran's clerical establishment, dominated by conservative factions, faces mounting internal dissent and external pressures from economic sanctions and regional conflicts.





Mojtaba's ascension, if confirmed, would mark a dynastic shift in Iran's theocracy, potentially alienating reformist elements while consolidating IRGC control. Critics argue this move sidelines traditional religious qualifications, prioritising loyalty to the revolutionary ideology over scholarly credentials.





Israel's rhetoric has escalated in recent months, with Jerusalem viewing Iran's nuclear programme and proxy militias—such as Hezbollah and the Houthis—as existential threats. Operation 'Lion's Roar' may encompass airstrikes, cyber operations, and targeted killings, building on Israel's history of disrupting Iranian assets in Syria and beyond.





Iranian state media has yet to officially confirm Mojtaba's appointment, but unverified reports suggest the IRGC's sway was decisive in overriding potential rivals. This internal power play occurs against a backdrop of Tehran's aggressive posturing, including missile barrages against Israel and support for anti-Western axes.





The international community watches warily, with the United States urging restraint while bolstering Israel's Iron Dome defences. European powers have called for de-escalation, though sanctions on IRGC-linked entities remain in place.





Should Israel act on its threat, it could ignite a broader regional conflagration, drawing in Hezbollah from Lebanon and possibly escalating to direct Iran-Israel confrontation. Analysts warn that Mojtaba's IRGC affiliations make him a prime target, given the group's role in attacks on Israeli interests.





Iran's response has been defiant, with IRGC commanders vowing retaliation against any aggression. Tehran has historically framed such Israeli warnings as psychological warfare, yet the precision of past operations lends credibility to Katz's ultimatum.





This leadership vacuum in Iran exposes fractures within the Islamic Republic, where clerical authority grapples with military dominance. Mojtaba's low public profile may insulate him temporarily, but Israel's intelligence prowess has repeatedly pierced such veils.





As Operation 'Lion's Roar' unfolds, the world braces for potential upheaval. The IDF's readiness signals that Israel views the new supreme leader not as a mere successor, but as a continuation of the regime it seeks to dismantle.





