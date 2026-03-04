



Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has issued a stark warning regarding what he terms a growing "Zionist conspiracy" aimed at destabilising the country by fostering a hostile alliance between India, Afghanistan, and a post-regime-change Iran.





Speaking on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, Asif alleged that the ongoing military offensive against Tehran is being orchestrated to extend Israeli influence directly to Pakistan’s western borders.





He claimed that if the current Iranian leadership is ousted, a "joint single point agenda" of enmity would emerge among Islamabad’s neighbours, effectively surrounding the nation with adversaries.





The Minister’s remarks come at a time of severe domestic and regional strain, as Pakistan finds itself locked in what officials are now calling an "open war" with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.





Asif suggested that the potential alignment of New Delhi, Kabul, and a future Tehran administration would seek to turn Pakistan into a "vassal state" by compromising its border security. He urged the 250 million citizens of Pakistan to remain vigilant against this perceived existential threat, regardless of their internal political or religious differences.





While Islamabad directs its rhetoric towards an external "axis," the situation on the ground at the Durand Line has deteriorated into the worst military flare-up in years.





The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on Tuesday that at least 42 civilians have been killed and 104 injured in Afghanistan due to cross-border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes between 26 February and 2 March.





These figures are preliminary, with the UN warning that the violence has already displaced an estimated 16,400 households in the border provinces.





The conflict reached a new peak this week as Pakistani forces launched air-to-ground missiles directly targeting Taliban government installations, a significant departure from previous strikes that focused solely on non-state militant hideouts.





Islamabad maintains that these actions are a necessary response to the Taliban's alleged support for insurgents carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil. Conversely, the Afghan Ministry of Defence has claimed success in capturing several Pakistani border posts and striking military bases in Rawalpindi and Quetta using drone technology.





This multi-front instability is further complicated by the broader Middle East war, which has seen Israel and the United States strike deep into Iranian territory. Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state, has officially expressed solidarity with Tehran, with Asif previously calling for Muslim unity against "Zionist aggression."





However, the Defence Minister’s latest comments indicate a deep-seated fear that the reshuffling of regional power could leave Islamabad strategically isolated and vulnerable to the combined pressure of its historical and newly emerged rivals.





Agencies







