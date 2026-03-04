A view of Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant near the river Kali, in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka





India has achieved comprehensive self-reliance in its nuclear energy sector, successfully indigenising the technology and equipment required for the installation and maintenance of atomic power plants.





This milestone was highlighted by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, during the "First Pour of Concrete" ceremony for Units 5 and 6 at the Kaiga Generating Station in Karnataka.





The event marks the formal transition from pre-project preparations to the active construction phase for two state-of-the-art 700MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).





The expansion at Kaiga is part of a broader national mission to reach a nuclear power generation capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2047. To support this ambitious target, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has been assigned a mid-term goal of contributing 54 gigawatts.





The strategy involves a diverse energy mix, including traditional large-scale PHWRs, Light Water Reactors (LWRs), and the newly introduced Bharat Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are designed to offer flexible and decentralised power solutions.





A significant shift in project management has been introduced with the Kaiga expansion, utilising an innovative "mega EPC" (engineering, procurement, and construction) package strategy. By consolidating work into a few large contracts—focusing on the nuclear island, turbine island, and instrumentation—the government aims to streamline execution and reduce the typical gestation period.





Units 5 and 6 are expected to achieve criticality within the next 60 months, ultimately boosting the Kaiga site’s total capacity from 880MW to 2,280MW.





Safety remains the paramount priority in this indigenous rollout, with the 700MW PHWR design featuring advanced passive safety systems that align with the latest international standards.





These reactors are considered among the safest in the world, with similar units already successfully operating at Kakrapar in Gujarat and Rawatbhata in Rajasthan.





The reliance on domestic industry partners and contractors for all materials and labour reinforces the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) vision, ensuring that the supply chain remains resilient against global geopolitical fluctuations.





In a landmark move to accelerate this growth, the government has also begun formulating safety standards to allow private sector participation in nuclear power generation. This legislative evolution, supported by the "Sustainable Use and Progress of Atomic Energy for India Bill 2025," is intended to attract private investment and expertise while maintaining rigorous regulatory oversight.





By opening the sector, India hopes to foster a competitive nuclear ecosystem that can meet the dual challenges of rising energy demand and the transition to net-zero carbon emissions.





This development not only fortifies India's energy security but also exemplifies technological prowess and strategic foresight in the nuclear domain.





Agencies







