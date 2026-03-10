

In an interesting piece on 19fortyfive.com , Steve Balestrieri wrote that Russia’s S-500 Prometheus air defence system has entered operational service, with the first regiment deployed in December 2025, marking a milestone in Moscow’s efforts to bolster its aerospace defences.

The Kremlin promotes it as a revolutionary capability, boasting detection ranges up to 800 km for airborne targets and interception up to 600 km, far surpassing the S-400’s 400 km limit.





Russian officials claim it can neutralise hypersonic missiles at Mach 7, ballistic threats, and even low-Earth orbit satellites, positioning it as unrivalled against Western systems like the American THAAD or Patriot.





Development of the S-500 began around 2010 under Almaz-Antey, intended to bridge tactical systems like the S-400 and strategic ones like the A-235. Serial production faced repeated delays, shifting from 2014 to 2021 and beyond, hampered by resource strains from the Ukraine conflict and high costs.





Despite this, deliveries started in 2022, and by late 2025, Russia formed its inaugural air and missile defence division equipped with the system. Each battery includes four specialised radars: the 91N6E(M) S-band for acquisition, 96L6-TsP C-band, 76T6 multimode, and 77T6 Yenisei for anti-ballistic engagements.





The system’s mobility allows rapid deployment, with launchers carrying two missiles each—fewer than the S-400 but optimised for longer ranges and near-space intercepts up to 200 km altitude. It integrates into Russia’s layered network alongside S-400, S-350, and Pantsir units, enabling simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, including up to 10 ballistic or hypersonic ones at speeds of 7 km/s. AI-assisted elements aid target identification and interceptor selection, with a reaction time of 3-4 seconds.





Central to its hype is the claim of countering fifth-generation stealth aircraft like the USAF F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. Russian sources assert multi-band radars and sophisticated signal processing can detect low-observable platforms at extended ranges, reducing their penetration advantage.





Alexander Mikhailov of Moscow’s Bureau of Military-Political Analysis told TASS that no adversaries match the S-500’s long-range missiles, capable of striking NATO supersonic jets and reconnaissance satellites. Proponents argue low-frequency surveillance radars could reveal stealth presences, though fire-control tracking remains contentious.





Sceptics, including former US Army Special Forces NCO Steve Balestrieri, urge caution , labelling many claims as unverified bluster amid production woes. No combat evidence exists of the S-500 engaging F-22s or F-35s, and its record in Ukraine raises doubts—such as failing to protect the Kerch Bridge from strikes or losing a Yenisey radar to drones.





Analysts note detection differs from sustained tracking and engagement of agile stealth jets, which operate with stand-off weapons and networked sensors. Against sixth-generation platforms like the B-21 Raider or NGAD, effectiveness appears even less probable.





The S-500 shines more credibly against non-stealth high-value assets, posing risks to NATO tankers and AEW&C planes at extreme ranges, vital for sustaining air operations. Its upper-tier role fortifies Russia’s shield against hypersonics and ballistic mid-course threats, detected up to 2,000 km. Yet limited output—prioritising ongoing conflicts—means it supplements rather than replaces older systems in meaningful numbers.





India, a key S-400 buyer, eyes the S-500 amid China’s hypersonic and stealth advances, with reports of evaluation post-Operation Sindoor where existing defences excelled. Russia has prioritised New Delhi for exports once domestic needs stabilise. This interest underscores the system’s strategic allure in South Asia’s tense airspace.





While the S-500 advances Russia’s capabilities in range and versatility, its nemesis status against F-35s and F-22s hinges on unproven assertions rather than battlefield proof. Western stealth retains edges through tactics, electronic warfare, and precision munitions fired from beyond radar horizons. Moscow’s integrated network remains formidable, but overhyping risks complacency against evolving threats.





