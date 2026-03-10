



The announcement that the Su-75 Checkmate will cost nearly half the price of the Su-57 marks a significant development in Russia’s military aviation strategy.





Military expert Eduard Basurin emphasised that this cost advantage will allow the Aerospace Forces to modernise their fleet more rapidly, replacing ageing fourth-generation aircraft such as the MiG-29 and Su-27 with a new generation of stealth fighters.





Basurin highlighted that the Su-75 retains impressive specifications despite its lower price point. With a combat radius of up to 1,500 kilometres and a payload capacity of 7,500 kilograms, the aircraft offers comparable performance to the Su-57.





Notably, the Su-75 features three internal weapons bays, an improvement over the Su-57’s two, which enhances its versatility in combat scenarios.





While the Su-57 remains a complex and costly interceptor designed for air superiority missions, the Su-75 is intended to fulfil broader strategic objectives. Its design prioritises cost-effectiveness and scalability, making mass production feasible.





Furthermore, the aircraft is expected to have strong export potential, appealing to international buyers seeking advanced capabilities at a lower price. Technological unification across platforms also ensures smoother integration into existing systems.





Sergei Bogdan, Hero of Russia and head of Sukhoi’s flight service, confirmed that the Su-75’s maiden flight is scheduled for early 2026. Western analysts have responded with cautious optimism, noting that the Checkmate could reshape the balance of affordability and capability in the stealth fighter market.





If production timelines are met, the Su-75 may become a cornerstone of Russia’s future air power, bridging the gap between high-end interceptors and mass-deployed stealth aircraft.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







