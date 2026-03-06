

The ongoing Iran war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 28 February 2026, has thrust Pakistan into a precarious strategic bind. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Gulf states, including Saudi oil facilities and the US embassy in Riyadh, prompting Islamabad to invoke its fresh mutual defence pact with Riyadh.





The pact itself, signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, contains language reminiscent of NATO’s Article 5, stipulating that aggression against one state is to be treated as aggression against both.





Yet, Pakistani officials have emphasised its deliberate ambiguity, noting that support does not automatically mean military intervention. Assistance could take many forms, ranging from intelligence-sharing to naval patrols, rather than full-scale deployment of troops.





Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar publicly highlighted the pact's role on 3 March 2026, stating he had reminded Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi of Pakistan's obligations to Saudi Arabia. Dar credited this diplomacy with limiting Iranian strikes on Saudi targets compared to others like Oman, suggesting Tehran's restraint stems from awareness of Islamabad's commitments. Neither side has formally triggered the pact's invocation clause, but the exchanges mark its inaugural geopolitical stress test.





Experts view Pakistan as in "standby mode," unlikely to reject Riyadh's aid requests if the conflict drags on. Reports confirm Pakistani deployments already underway: air defence systems like LY-80 and FM-90 missiles, plus army, air force, and navy personnel bolstering Saudi defences, supervised by former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif.





This support focuses on intelligence sharing, naval patrols, and technical assistance rather than full-scale combat troops, aligning with the pact's flexible implementation.





Pakistan's eastern focus on India and western tensions with Afghanistan's Taliban constrain major reallocations. Bulk conventional forces remain poised against New Delhi, making substantial Gulf deployments risky without depleting home defences. Riyadh's requests emphasise non-offensive aid, using Islamabad partly as a backchannel to deter further Iranian escalation.





Economic lifelines amplify the stakes: Saudi deposits, deferred oil payments, and remittances from four million Pakistani workers in the Gulf underpin Islamabad's fragile reserves. Recent pledges ensure Red Sea oil supplies continue, underscoring Riyadh's leverage. Military ties run deep, with Pakistani trainers advising Saudi forces for decades and Sharif heading the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.





Domestic pressures mount, however, with 15-20% of Pakistanis being Shia Muslims sympathetic to Iran. Protests erupted in Karachi and Islamabad after Khamenei's death, killing 23 and drawing calls from Shia leaders like Senator Raja Nasir Abbas for condemning US-Israeli actions. Siding overtly with Riyadh risks sectarian backlash, fuelling opposition narratives of pro-Saudi bias.





Analysts like UAE's Zahid Shahab Ahmed predict prolonged war could compel Pakistani military involvement, given the pact's wording. London-based Ayesha Siddiqa notes Saudi reluctance for direct conflict, preferring Pakistan relay deterrence messages to Tehran. Ambiguity in the agreement—allowing support tailored to national interests—preserves Islamabad's wiggle room.





Prime Minister Sharif affirmed "full solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies, condemning both US-Israeli strikes and Iranian reprisals while offering mediation. This balancing act reflects Pakistan's ties to all parties: historic Saudi aid, Iranian border proximity, and shared Muslim identity. Yet, as Iranian drones probe Saudi defences, the pact edges from framework to potential flashpoint.





Finally, full pact activation into mutual combat remains improbable absent sustained, existential Saudi threats. Limited deployments signal commitment without overextension, buying time for diplomacy amid Ramadan's approach. For Islamabad, the crisis tests not just ink on paper, but enduring Riyadh-Islamabad bonds against Iran's fury and home divides.



