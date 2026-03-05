



Amid the intensifying US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, operatives from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence have made discreet contact with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).





This indirect approach seeks to explore possibilities for peace talks to halt the ongoing hostilities. Officials briefed on the matter revealed the outreach to The New York Times, highlighting a potential shift in Tehran's stance as its leadership grapples with severe pressures.





The timing of this overture is striking. It follows the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in an Israeli airstrike that has plunged Iran's power structure into disarray. With key military and political figures under threat, Tehran's rulers appear increasingly cornered, prompting this covert bid for dialogue despite public defiance.





In Washington, however, the proposal has met with scepticism. US officials do not view the offer as credible at present, influenced by Israeli urgings to press the advantage. Jerusalem favours a sustained offensive aimed at dismantling Iran's military infrastructure and possibly engineering regime change, dismissing any immediate negotiations as a stalling tactic.





President Donald Trump has signalled a hardline position. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, he declared negotiations with Iran "too late," asserting that the country's air defences, air force, navy, and leadership have been effectively neutralised. This rhetoric underscores the Trump administration's commitment to Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing air campaign conducted jointly with Israel.





US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reinforced this confidence during a Pentagon briefing. He proclaimed that American and Israeli forces are achieving "decisive" victories, predicting total control over Iranian airspace in the near term. Such statements reflect the rapid degradation of Iran's defensive capabilities, with strikes targeting command centres, radar installations, and missile sites across the country.





The conflict has exacted a heavy toll on Iran. Recent US and Israeli attacks have struck not only military assets but also civilian infrastructure, including the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran, as confirmed by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei. Images from Minab depict public mourning after a reported strike on a school, underscoring the broadening human cost.





Simultaneously, operations extend into Lebanon, where Hezbollah strongholds face relentless bombardment. This multi-front pressure has strained Iran's regional proxy network, further isolating the regime and amplifying internal fissures. Exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi has seized the moment, urging the Iranian diaspora to ramp up international lobbying for a post-revolutionary transition.





Pahlavi described the current juncture as "sensitive" and "fateful," positioning himself as a figurehead for opposition forces. His call aligns with growing diaspora activism, which could influence Western policy if Tehran's overture falters. Yet, uncertainties persist over whether Trump or Iranian hardliners will engage further.





The broader geopolitical stakes remain high. A prolonged campaign risks entangling the US deeper in the Middle East, even as allies like Israel push for escalation. For Iran, the outreach represents a pragmatic pivot amid existential threats, though domestic hardliners may sabotage any concessions. As strikes continue unabated, the window for de-escalation appears narrow.





