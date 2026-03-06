



President Donald Trump has declared his intention to play a direct role in determining Iran’s next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking in an interview with Axios, Trump drew parallels with his involvement in Venezuela’s political transition earlier this year, insisting that he should have a say in who succeeds Khamenei.





His remarks come after reports that Iranian authorities have delayed naming a successor, though signals from Tehran suggest a decision may be imminent.





Trump dismissed the candidacy of Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, who is widely regarded as a frontrunner. He described him as “a lightweight” and “unacceptable,” warning that a continuation of his father’s policies could reignite tensions with the United States.





Instead, Trump said he favoured a figure who could bring “harmony and peace” to Iran, stressing that Washington would not tolerate a leader who perpetuates hostility.





The President’s comments highlight his willingness to intervene in foreign leadership transitions, echoing his earlier involvement in Venezuela after the capture of Nicolás Maduro. Trump compared the Iranian succession to his role in shaping Venezuela’s political future, suggesting that the United States should exert influence over Tehran’s next leader to ensure stability.





Iranian officials have yet to announce a formal successor, but the delay has fuelled speculation about internal divisions and external pressures. Trump’s insistence on being part of the process underscores the geopolitical stakes, as the choice of leader will shape Iran’s relations with the West and the broader Middle East.





His remarks are likely to provoke strong reactions both within Iran and internationally, as they touch upon sensitive questions of sovereignty and foreign intervention. While Trump frames his involvement as a push for peace, critics may view it as an attempt to impose American preferences on Iran’s political future.





ANI







