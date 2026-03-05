



The sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a United States submarine near Sri Lanka has ignited a fierce political storm in India, as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perceived inaction.





In a pointed statement, Gandhi argued that the volatile West Asia conflict has now breached India's "backyard," suggesting that the Prime Minister's silence reflects a surrender of the nation's strategic autonomy during a period of grave geopolitical instability.





The timing and context of the maritime strike are particularly sensitive for New Delhi. The IRIS Dena was traversing the Indian Ocean on its return journey from Visakhapatnam, where it had participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and the MILAN 2026 naval exercises.





These events are flagship displays of India’s maritime diplomacy, designed to foster cooperation among diverse international navies, making the destruction of an invited guest’s vessel a significant diplomatic embarrassment.





The gravity of the situation extends beyond diplomatic protocol to the very foundations of India’s economic security. Gandhi highlighted that the escalating tensions in the Gulf region pose a direct threat to the country’s energy lifelines.





With over 40% of India's oil imports and an even higher percentage of its LPG and LNG supplies transiting through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, any further escalation could lead to a domestic energy crisis.





Adding weight to the criticism, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal expressed dismay over the American operation, asserting that the US had blatantly ignored India’s regional sensitivities.





Sibal noted that the Iranian vessel was essentially defenceless at the time of the attack, as protocol for the MILAN exercises requires participating ships to be cleared of ammunition. He further suggested the attack was premeditated, noting that the US Navy had withdrawn from the exercises at the last minute, likely to facilitate this targeted strike.





The international fallout has been immediate and threatening. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the act as an "atrocity at sea," noting that the vessel was struck in international waters nearly 2,000 miles from Iranian shores. He issued a stern warning that the United States would "bitterly regret" the precedent set by the destruction of the frigate and its crew of approximately 130 sailors.





The incident was officially confirmed by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who verified that a torpedo hit from an American submarine was responsible for the sinking. As the regional power dynamic shifts, the Indian government faces mounting pressure to break its silence and address the moral and strategic implications of an allied power attacking a diplomatic guest within the Indian Ocean Region.





