



India has officially extended its condolences to Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a notable evolution in New Delhi’s diplomatic stance.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy in Delhi today to meet with the ambassador and sign the condolence book. This formal gesture follows the Supreme Leader’s death on Sunday, which occurred shortly after joint US-Israeli air strikes targeted Tehran.





The decision to offer formal condolences represents a subtle but significant shift for the Indian government. Until this point, New Delhi had maintained a "studied silence" regarding the air strikes and the subsequent loss of life. This neutrality was held despite intense pressure from domestic Opposition parties, who had spent several days demanding a clear and formal statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.





The timing of this diplomatic outreach is particularly sensitive. It coincides with a period of extreme maritime tension, as Iran recently announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to vessels from the United States, Israel, and the European Union. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have explicitly warned that any ships belonging to these Western powers or their supporters spotted in the strategic waterway will be targeted.









In tandem with the Foreign Secretary’s visit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed via social media that he held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the broader regional instability, expressing deep concern over the Middle Eastern situation and reiterating India’s traditional preference for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary tools for dispute resolution.





India’s initial hesitation mirrored the reactions of most global powers, many of whom have refrained from issuing condolences for Khamenei’s killing. Russia and China were the only other major nations to take such a step early on. By joining them now, New Delhi is attempting to balance its complex web of international alliances while acknowledging a long-standing partner.





The domestic political landscape has been a major factor in this development. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, had earlier issued a sharp critique of the government’s perceived impartiality. Gandhi argued that failing to defend national sovereignty or international law in the face of targeted killings raised serious questions about the credibility and direction of India’s foreign policy.





Furthermore, the economic history between the two nations underscores the importance of the relationship. India once sourced 13 per cent of its oil from Iran, though trade volumes plummeted following the 2018 US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the subsequent imposition of sanctions.





Despite these economic hurdles, the Opposition has consistently reminded the government of the deep-rooted civilizational and strategic ties that bind the two countries.





The shift in New Delhi’s approach suggests a move away from the silence that critics had labelled as an "abdication" of responsibility. By engaging in formal mourning protocols, India is attempting to uphold its ethos of global interconnectedness while navigating a volatile geopolitical environment where the rules-based order is under significant strain.





