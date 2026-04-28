



The Taliban has accused Pakistan of launching cross-border mortar and rocket attacks in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, claiming that at least four people were killed and dozens injured.





The incident reportedly took place in Asadabad, the provincial capital, where civilian areas were struck. Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that around 45 people were wounded, including students, women and children, after homes and the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University came under fire.





He condemned the strikes as “unforgivable war crimes,” alleging that ordinary people and educational institutions were deliberately targeted.





Pakistan has firmly rejected the allegations. Its Information Ministry described the claims as a “blatant lie,” insisting that any military action undertaken by Islamabad would be clearly declared and directed against militant infrastructure, not civilians.





Pakistani officials, however, reported that three civilians were injured in South Waziristan due to gunfire, calling the incident one of the most serious clashes since the March ceasefire.





The renewed violence threatens to undermine fragile peace efforts between the two neighbours. The ceasefire, brokered during Eid al-Fitr, had temporarily halted weeks of intense fighting that escalated in February along the Durand Line, the 2,640-kilometre border separating Afghanistan and Pakistan.





The latest escalation is said to be linked to an incident near Spin Boldak, where a child was allegedly shot by Pakistani forces, sparking retaliatory exchanges between Taliban fighters and Pakistani troops.





Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have remained tense since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of sheltering the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it blames for attacks inside its territory.





The Taliban government has denied these accusations, maintaining that militancy within Pakistan is an internal matter. Mediation efforts have been ongoing, with China playing a central role, supported by Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.





Despite these initiatives, recurring clashes and mutual recriminations continue to obstruct progress towards a lasting resolution.





ANI







