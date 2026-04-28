



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday after concluding his engagements in Russia, continuing a diplomatic outreach aimed at ending the conflict with the United States.





According to Press TV, this marks his third visit to Pakistan in the past 48 hours, underscoring the urgency of the situation and the central role Islamabad is playing as a peace broker. His repeated visits highlight Pakistan’s importance in facilitating indirect exchanges between Tehran and Washington.





Araghchi’s latest stop follows a series of high-level engagements across multiple countries, including Russia and Oman. Earlier, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg, where discussions focused on bilateral ties and regional developments.





In a statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi said the meeting lasted more than an hour and a half and included detailed deliberations on what he described as “war and aggression” involving the United States and Israel. He emphasised that all issues, both in bilateral relations and regional matters, were examined in detail.





He added that cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was also discussed, with proposals put forward to expand engagement. Araghchi described Iran-Russia relations as a “strategic partnership” and expressed gratitude to Moscow for its support during the conflict.





He remarked that the recent war had demonstrated that Iran has “great friends and allies like Russia,” thanking the Kremlin for its positions and backing. According to Iranian state media, President Putin assured that Russia would support efforts to restore peace in West Asia and back Iran’s interests, expressing hope that stability would return to the region swiftly.





Meanwhile, in Washington, the White House confirmed that a proposal from Iran to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is under discussion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump had reviewed the proposal with his national security team.





She noted that “the proposal was being discussed,” adding that further details would be shared by the President. The framework outlines a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, with nuclear negotiations deferred to a later stage.





This sequence of diplomatic manoeuvres reflects Tehran’s strategy of leveraging regional allies and mediators to advance its position, while Washington weighs the viability of Iran’s latest proposal.





The repeated visits to Pakistan, combined with high-level talks in Russia, signal a concerted effort to build momentum towards a resolution, even as significant gaps remain between the two sides.





ANI







