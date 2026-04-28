



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a strong appeal for the immediate restoration of free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, underlining that uninterrupted maritime movement is vital for global trade and economic stability at a time of mounting tensions in the Gulf.





In his statement, Guterres emphasised that navigational rights and freedoms must be respected, urging all parties to open the strait without imposing tolls or discriminatory measures.





He described safe, unimpeded passage as both an economic and humanitarian imperative, calling on stakeholders to allow trade to resume and the global economy to breathe.





The United States responded sharply to reports of Iranian attempts to regulate or monetise vessel movement through the strategic waterway. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with Fox News, warned that such measures would not be tolerated by Washington.





He argued that conditioning passage on Iranian permission or payments would amount to asserting control over an international waterway, stressing that this was not a genuine opening of the strait but rather an unacceptable restriction.





Tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have escalated in recent weeks, with disruptions already affecting global trade and energy supply chains.





The narrow maritime corridor remains one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, handling a substantial share of international oil shipments.





Concerns about prolonged disruption have prompted urgent diplomatic exchanges. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation in which both leaders underscored the pressing need to restore maritime traffic.





They highlighted the potential economic consequences of continued disruption, including rising living costs worldwide.





The UK Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that diplomatic and security efforts are underway to safeguard freedom of navigation. These include a joint initiative involving the United Kingdom and France, following recent military planning discussions aimed at ensuring stability in the region.





Meanwhile, Iranian state media Press TV reported that revenue from newly introduced transit fees for vessels passing through the strait has already been deposited with the country’s central bank, signalling Tehran’s intent to monetise control over the passage despite international objections.





ANI







