



Bhopal-based Aryavart Technologies has unveiled a compact tactical UAV designated PHANTOM, developed to meet the demands of today’s evolving operational landscape where speed, precision, and rapid response are indispensable.





The system is engineered for rapid deployment and high-impact missions in dynamic environments, combining agility with mission-focused performance to deliver actionable intelligence and execute time-critical operations.





PHANTOM’s mission capabilities are designed to ensure flexibility and resilience in diverse operational scenarios. It can be deployed within minutes through rapid runway, catapult, or pneumatic launch systems.





The UAV features dual-mode control, enabling autonomous operations while retaining full manual override for operator assurance. Recovery is facilitated through a parachute system, eliminating dependency on runways and enhancing adaptability in austere conditions.





The platform is payload-ready, supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions as well as custom payload integration. Extended endurance capability allows for sustained operations, while a high thrust-to-weight ratio optimises performance in demanding environments.





The UAV is tailored for tactical strike missions, operations in high-risk zones, and rapid response deployments. Its design reflects a clear emphasis on delivering mission-ready solutions that can adapt to the unpredictable nature of modern battlefields.





By integrating advanced launch, control, and recovery systems with endurance and payload versatility, PHANTOM positions itself as a reliable asset for operators requiring swift and decisive action.





Engineered and built in India, PHANTOM underscores Aryavart Technologies’ commitment to indigenous innovation in defence technology. It represents a step forward in aligning UAV development with modern operational demands, offering a compact yet capable solution for missions where speed and precision are paramount.





The system highlights India’s growing capacity to deliver advanced, mission-ready UAVs that strengthen tactical capabilities while reinforcing self-reliance in critical defence domains.





Agencies







