



India’s private space sector has reached a significant milestone with Astrobase Space Technologies unveiling a 21.5-acre test facility in Andhra Pradesh.





This facility is equipped with a test stand capable of handling 200 tons, or 2,000 kN, of upward thrust, marking a major leap in indigenous space infrastructure.





The site has been purpose-built to test the company’s 80-ton, or 800 kN, Full-Flow Staged Combustion (FFSC) engine, which operates on Liquid Oxygen (LOX) and Liquid Methane (LNG).





The FFSC cycle is widely regarded as the most advanced in rocket propulsion, often described as the “holy grail” of engine design. It mirrors the architecture of SpaceX’s Raptor engine, offering superior efficiency and reliability compared to conventional propulsion systems.





This development is particularly significant as it represents the first time a private Indian firm has embarked on building such an engine, outside the efforts of ISRO. The facility itself is the only high-thrust cryogenic engine test site in India beyond ISRO’s infrastructure, underscoring its strategic importance.





Methane as a fuel choice is central to the design, reducing soot formation and thermal stress, which makes the engine well-suited for reusable launch vehicles. This aligns with global trends in space technology, where reusability is seen as the key to reducing costs and increasing launch cadence.





Another defining feature of Astrobase’s engine is its reliance on 3D-printed core components. This approach allows for faster production cycles, cost-effective scaling, and the flexibility to iterate designs rapidly.





The project has already achieved several milestones. In September 2025, the company successfully completed sub-scale hot-fire tests, validating the fundamental design.





By January 2026, high-speed turbopump testing was concluded, demonstrating progress in one of the most technically challenging aspects of engine development.





Later in 2026, full-scale engine hot-fire tests and stage static fire tests are scheduled, which will be critical in proving the engine’s operational readiness. Looking further ahead, Astrobase has set a target for 2029 to conduct the maiden orbital launch of its medium-lift launch vehicle, which will be powered by seven of these engines.





This trajectory places Astrobase Space Technologies at the forefront of India’s private space sector, combining advanced propulsion technology, indigenous infrastructure, and a clear roadmap towards orbital capability.





It reflects a broader shift towards private participation in space exploration, complementing ISRO’s achievements and expanding India’s role in the global space ecosystem.





Agencies







