



Bangladesh has officially commenced fuel loading operations at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi Upazila, marking a critical milestone in the commissioning of the facility.





The process is being carried out in phases under the guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency, with fuel loading beginning on Tuesday.





It is anticipated that by August, at least 300 megawatts of electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be added to Bangladesh’s national grid. If this target is achieved, Bangladesh will become the third country in South Asia, after India and Pakistan, to generate nuclear power.





The project is being constructed with financial and technical assistance from Russia and carries a valuation of over $12 billion. Electricity generation will be phased across different units as part of the broader plan.





Once fully operational, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, situated on the banks of the Padma River, will have a total generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Earlier this month, Bangladesh announced its intention to connect nuclear power to the national grid within the year, a move seen as a major step in addressing the country’s ongoing energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by instability in West Asia.





Officials have confirmed that at least one unit of the plant is expected to begin supplying electricity to the national grid this year, as part of the government’s wider effort to strengthen energy security and ensure a stable supply.





On 16 April, the Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority, Mahmudul Hasan, handed over the commissioning licence for Unit-1, along with personnel authorisation, to M Moinul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.





The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being described as a landmark development in Bangladesh’s power sector. With the commencement of fuel loading in its first unit, the country has taken a significant step forward in its nuclear energy program.





The official inauguration of fuel loading activities for Unit-1 is scheduled for the last week of April.





According to the plan, electricity generation from the first unit is expected to be added to the national grid within approximately three months of fuel loading. Following phased testing and capacity enhancement, full-capacity power transmission is targeted for December.





ANI







