



Noida-based VJaitra Air Mobility has entered into a significant partnership with Jio-bp through a Memorandum of Understanding to develop electric and hydrogen-powered air taxi infrastructure in India.





The collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of sustainable air mobility solutions, with a particular focus on integrating charging and refuelling systems for next-generation aircraft into existing networks.





Under the agreement, Jio-bp will take the lead in designing infrastructure for both electric charging and hydrogen refuelling. This includes the integration of vertiports into its established fuel station network, thereby creating a seamless ecosystem for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft.





The infrastructure design is intended to support the operational requirements of urban air taxis, ensuring accessibility and scalability across the country.





A central element of the partnership is the production of aviation-grade green hydrogen. This initiative aims to enable hydrogen-powered VJaitra air taxis to achieve longer ranges while maintaining zero-emission standards.





The emphasis on green hydrogen reflects a strategic commitment to sustainable aviation, positioning India at the forefront of clean energy adoption in air mobility.





The collaboration also envisions the creation of a nationwide network of refuelling points. By expanding infrastructure across multiple regions, the partnership seeks to establish a robust framework for air taxi operations, supporting both short-haul electric flights and longer-range hydrogen-powered journeys. This network expansion is expected to play a pivotal role in scaling up urban air mobility solutions.





VJaitra Air Mobility is actively developing electric and hydrogen-powered eVTOL aircraft tailored for urban commuting, passenger transport, and medical evacuation.





The company’s technology aligns with India’s broader sustainable mobility goals, offering innovative solutions to address congestion and environmental challenges in urban centres. The MoU with Jio-bp provides the necessary infrastructure backbone to bring these aircraft closer to commercial deployment.





Reports from Urban Air Mobility News highlight that this partnership marks a decisive step towards mainstreaming air taxis in India.





By combining advanced aircraft technology with a comprehensive infrastructure plan, VJaitra and Jio-bp are set to accelerate the transition to sustainable aviation, reinforcing India’s ambitions in clean energy and future mobility.





UAM







