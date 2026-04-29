



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New Delhi on Tuesday.





Their discussions covered a wide spectrum of pressing global issues, including reforms within the United Nations, the advancement of Sustainable Development Goals, the implications of artificial intelligence, and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





Jaishankar, in a post on X, described it as a pleasure to host Baerbock and highlighted the focus of their talks on “UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict.” He emphasised the importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects contemporary global realities, particularly the concerns and aspirations of the Global South.





The External Affairs Minister also expressed appreciation for Baerbock’s leadership and contributions in her current role at the UNGA. Earlier in the day, Baerbock commenced her official two-day visit to India by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted in a post on X that she was “honouring the timeless ideals of Bapu” as she began her engagements in the capital. Baerbock arrived in New Delhi on Monday at the invitation of Jaishankar, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcoming her visit as reaffirming India’s steadfast engagement with the United Nations.





Her itinerary includes an interactive session with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, focusing on governance and regulation of artificial intelligence. She is also scheduled to meet the UN team in India, headed by Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner.





This visit marks the second major UN engagement in India this year, following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ participation in the “AI Impact Summit” in February.





While this is Baerbock’s first visit in her capacity as UNGA President, she has previously engaged with India during her tenure as Germany’s foreign minister. Upon the conclusion of her engagements in India, she is expected to depart for China.





ANI







