



Iranian forces fired warning shots at the Togo-flagged chemical tanker MT Chiron 7 near the outer port limits of Shinas, Oman, on 25 April.





The vessel was carrying 17 Indian crew members and was sailing in company with other ships when it was intercepted.





The Iranian Coast Guard approached and fired warning shots, but all crew members were confirmed safe. Indian authorities clarified that no Indian-flagged vessels were involved in this particular incident. The episode adds to a growing list of confrontations involving Iranian forces and vessels linked to India during April.





This latest interception follows earlier maritime incidents. On 18 April, Iranian forces opened fire on two India-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz. On 22 April, three foreign-flagged vessels, including two carrying 22 Indian seafarers, were targeted.





Now, on 25 April, MT Chiron 7 with its Indian crew has been intercepted near Oman. India has lodged strong protests with Tehran, urging the protection of mariners and respect for navigation freedoms.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a strategic flashpoint. Handling about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, it is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. Since the outbreak of the West Asia war on 28 February, Iran has exercised its control over the waterway to disrupt traffic, allowing only limited passage under coordination. This has heightened risks for countries like India, which rely heavily on uninterrupted shipping lanes for energy security.





India has responded rapidly to safeguard its maritime interests. The Directorate General of Shipping activated a control room to monitor developments, handling 7,780 calls and 16,650 emails, while maintaining contact with 2,770 Indian ships.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and other stakeholders. Authorities have stated there is no cause for concern, with port operations across India continuing unaffected.





The pattern of confrontations in April highlights the volatility of the region. Indian-flagged ships were fired upon on 18 April, foreign-flagged vessels with Indian crew were attacked on 22 April, and now MT Chiron 7 has been intercepted near Oman.





These repeated incidents have prompted India to intensify monitoring of its seafarers in the Persian Gulf and to press Tehran for assurances on safety and freedom of navigation.





Agencies







