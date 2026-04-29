



Mumbai-based ideaForge has entered into a significant collaboration with Japan-based DMP through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop next-generation AI-powered drones.





This partnership marks a strategic step forward for ideaForge, which has already established itself as a leading player in India’s unmanned aerial systems sector.





By joining forces with DMP, the company aims to leverage advanced Japanese expertise in artificial intelligence and robotics to enhance the capabilities of its drone platforms.





The focus of this collaboration is on integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into drone systems to enable smarter, more autonomous operations. These drones are expected to deliver improved situational awareness, advanced decision-making capabilities, and enhanced adaptability in complex environments.





The partnership is designed to push the boundaries of drone innovation, ensuring that future platforms can operate with greater efficiency and precision across both defence and civilian applications.





For ideaForge, this agreement represents a continuation of its mission to strengthen indigenous drone technology while simultaneously embracing international cooperation. The company has consistently worked towards building robust aerial solutions tailored to India’s unique operational requirements, and this MoU with DMP adds a new dimension by incorporating global expertise into its development pipeline.





The collaboration is also aligned with India’s broader vision of technological self-reliance, while recognising the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving rapid innovation.





DMP brings to the table its specialised knowledge in AI-driven systems, which will complement ideaForge’s established strengths in drone design, manufacturing, and deployment. Together, the two companies intend to co-create platforms that can redefine the role of drones in surveillance, reconnaissance, disaster management, and industrial applications.





The synergy between ideaForge’s operational experience and DMP’s technological innovation is expected to accelerate the development of drones that are not only more intelligent but also more versatile.





This MoU underscores the growing importance of international collaborations in the drone industry, particularly in areas where AI integration is becoming a decisive factor.





By combining Indian and Japanese expertise, the partnership seeks to deliver solutions that can meet the evolving demands of modern security and commercial landscapes.





The agreement highlights the shared commitment of both companies to advance drone technology and set new benchmarks in autonomous aerial systems.





Agencies







