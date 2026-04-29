



The United Arab Emirates has announced its exit from OPEC and OPEC+, a decision that takes effect on 1 May 2026. This marks a significant blow to the cohesion of the oil cartel at a time of heightened disruption in global energy markets due to the ongoing war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





The UAE’s departure reduces the group’s collective control over global supply from roughly 30 per cent to about 26 per cent, undermining Saudi Arabia’s leadership role within the organisation.





The UAE has invested heavily in infrastructure and is expected to raise production from its current level of around 3.4 million barrels per day towards its potential capacity of up to 5 million barrels per day.





This expansion reflects its determination to prioritise national interests and pursue an independent strategy outside the Saudi-led quota system.





Analysts at the Council on Foreign Relations have noted that the UAE is seeking to secure its export routes independently, thereby gaining greater freedom of action.





Market analysts suggest that while the long-term consequences of the UAE’s move could include downward pressure on oil prices, the immediate impact is muted by the war-related closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





Current high oil prices, exceeding $100 per barrel, have provided the backdrop for this decision, which some commentators describe as a rational move given the circumstances.





Geopolitically, the departure signals growing tension with Saudi Arabia. Observers from outlets such as Al Jazeera and the Wall Street Journal have described this as the hardest blow ever to the cartel, raising questions about OPEC’s long-term cohesion and the possibility of further fracturing.





The timing of the announcement, amid conflict and elevated energy prices, underscores the UAE’s determination to chart its own course in global oil markets.





The move represents a major shift in the geopolitical landscape of oil production, weakening OPEC’s influence and reshaping the balance of power among producers.





Agencies







