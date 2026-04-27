



An Indian start-up, SatLeo Labs, is advancing space-based thermal observation systems to detect missile launches in conflict zones, reported Janes.





The company, founded in 2023 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, is developing a constellation of 15 satellites to provide thermal sensing data for both military and civilian applications.





Its technology is designed to rapidly identify heat signatures associated with surface-launched missiles, as well as assess the operational status of strategic infrastructure such as nuclear reactors by analysing thermal output.





Shravan Bhati, co-founder and CEO of SatLeo Labs, explained that the recent United States-Israel war with Iran highlighted the effectiveness of infrared sensors in detecting missile launches. He noted that extremely high-temperature sources, particularly those exceeding 1,000°C, are easily detectable due to their strong radiative contrast.





This allows reliable identification of objects generating significant heat, even against complex backgrounds. Bhati emphasised that thermal sensing can capture the plume and heat source of missiles in near real time, enabling rapid identification of their origin.





The company is also leveraging open-source thermal signature data to identify ground combat vehicle types, based on heat emissions linked to specific metals and components.





While space-based thermal imaging is not a new capability, SatLeo Labs aims to differentiate itself by generating datasets from three sources: a dual-band medium-wave infrared (MWIR) sensor, a long-wave infrared (LWIR) sensor, and a visible-band camera. This multi-sensor payload is expected to enhance the fidelity and utility of the data collected.





SatLeo Labs’ initiative reflects India’s growing emphasis on indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace technologies.





By combining advanced thermal sensing with satellite-based platforms, the company seeks to provide a robust capability for monitoring missile activity and strategic infrastructure, while also offering applications in civilian domains.





Janes







