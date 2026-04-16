



The White House has indicated that Pakistan is “very likely” to host the next round of peace talks between the United States and Iran. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, responding to questions about the venue, said the discussions would probably take place at the same location as the previous round.





She emphasised Islamabad’s role as the sole mediator, noting that while many countries have offered assistance, Washington sees value in maintaining a streamlined communication channel through Pakistan.





According to Leavitt, the President believes it is important to continue this arrangement, and so the process remains centred on Islamabad.





The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to revive negotiations following the inconclusive “Islamabad Talks,” which failed to produce a breakthrough on key issues, particularly Iran’s nuclear program.





In a parallel development, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, recently arrived in Tehran. They were received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with reports suggesting that Islamabad is carrying a fresh US proposal outlining a framework for renewed negotiations.





This diplomatic push is unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire and rising regional tensions, including the looming possibility of a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.





President Donald Trump has signalled that he is not inclined to extend the current ceasefire, though he stressed that a negotiated settlement remains the preferred outcome. He also hinted at possible progress in the coming days, suggesting that developments could emerge within a short timeframe.





Earlier direct talks between US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials, held over 11–12 April, lasted 21 hours but ended without consensus.





The discussions broke down primarily due to disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear programme and other “red line” issues, underscoring the challenges that continue to hinder progress despite intensified diplomatic engagement.





ANI







