USAF Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft destroyed by Iranian Missile/Drone strikes





NBC News has revealed that the Trump administration concealed critical details for two months about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, with six reporters and six named government sources confirming the cover‑up. The investigation exposes withheld information about the suspect’s motives, weapons, and the administration’s internal response.





The NBC News investigation centres on Cole Tomas Allen, a 31‑year‑old Californian teacher and engineer, who was charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton.





According to documents and sources, Allen believed it was his duty to target Trump administration officials.

He sent a note to his family minutes before the attack, apologising and explaining his intent. This note, along with other writings, was shared with NBC News by senior officials, confirming that the administration had access to this evidence but withheld it from the public for weeks.





Allen legally purchased his weapons, including a shotgun in 2025 and a pistol in 2023. He was armed with multiple firearms and knives when he breached security at the hotel. He exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being subdued.





Take a close look at this.



NBC News published a major investigation this afternoon. Six reporters. Six named sources inside the US government. The story breaks open something the Trump administration has been hiding for two months.



The damage Iran did to American military bases… pic.twitter.com/aZwKw6WhF0 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 25, 2026





A Secret Service officer was shot in the chest but survived due to protective gear. Despite the seriousness of the incident, the administration delayed disclosure of Allen’s manifesto, which criticised Trump administration policies and described himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin.”





NBC News reports that the Trump administration deliberately kept details of Allen’s writings and motives hidden for two months, citing concerns over political fallout and ongoing trade negotiations.





Six named officials confirmed that the administration feared publicising the manifesto would inflame political tensions and undermine security confidence. The delay has now raised questions about transparency and accountability, especially given the gravity of an attempted assassination of a sitting president.





The investigation also highlights the administration’s shifting narrative. Initially, officials downplayed the incident, with Trump himself saying he “wasn’t worried” and even joked about staying at the dinner. However, in the weeks following, the administration began blaming Democrats and the media for fostering political violence.





Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and senior communications officials accused journalists of divisive rhetoric, pointing to late‑night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about Melania Trump as an example of “systemic demonization.”





The revelations have intensified scrutiny of White House security protocols. Experts have questioned how Allen, a registered guest at the hotel, managed to smuggle weapons past checkpoints and launch an attack at such a high‑profile event.





The administration’s reluctance to disclose the full extent of the threat has further fuelled criticism that political considerations were prioritised over public safety.





NBC’s six‑reporter investigation, backed by six named government sources, underscores the seriousness of the attempted assassination and the administration’s deliberate suppression of information.





The report has already triggered calls for congressional oversight and a review of the administration’s handling of political violence.





NBC News







