



India’s battlefield success in Operation Sindoor has directly fuelled a record-breaking defence export boom, with ₹24,000 crore in fresh orders and total exports hitting ₹38,424 crore in FY2025-26. This surge has transformed India into a top-tier global defence exporter, reshaping its economy, industry, and strategic standing.





India commemorates the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2026, a 96-hour conflict whose tactical success has left a lasting economic and industrial legacy. The battle-proven credentials of indigenous systems showcased during the operation translated into unprecedented export orders, propelling India into the ranks of leading defence exporters.





According to Ministry of Defence data, total defence exports for FY2025-26 reached ₹38,424 crore, marking a 62.6 per cent surge compared to the previous year. This growth trajectory was driven almost entirely by the demonstrated lethality and reliability of Indian systems under combat conditions, shifting global perception from “budget-friendly alternatives” to “strategic necessities.”





The precision strikes on May 7, 2025, targeting Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan airbases, highlighted the Air-Launched BrahMos missile’s ability to penetrate sophisticated defences. This live demonstration provided marketing unmatched by any defence expo.





Similarly, Indian loitering munitions neutralised adversary radar installations during Suppression of Enemy Air Defences operations, proving resilience in contested electronic environments. These successes led to a flood of inquiries and contracts.





Between July 2025 and March 2026, ₹24,000 crore in new export orders were driven by four star performers: the BrahMos missile system, Akash-NG air defence system, indigenous loitering munitions, and the Netra AEW&C platform.





The export boom revitalised India’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem. For the first time, the private sector contributed nearly half of total exports, with ₹17,352 crore in FY2026, representing a 54 per cent year-on-year growth.





This industrial momentum supported approximately 1.5 lakh jobs and channelled profits into next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous swarms and hypersonic glide vehicles. Defence production reached ₹1,54,000 crore in FY2025, a 3.2-fold increase over the past decade, with 65 per cent of equipment now manufactured domestically.





The defence budget has tripled since FY2014, reaching ₹7,85,000 Crores for FY2027, accounting for 14.67 per cent of the Union Budget. Targets for FY2029 include ₹3,00,000 Crores in production and ₹50,000 Cores in exports.





India’s rise as an exporter is matched by diversification of imports. Russian share has declined from 70 per cent to 40 per cent, with France and Israel emerging as key suppliers. Policy initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive schemes, corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Boards, and Positive Indigenisation Lists have deepened reliance on local MSMEs and start-ups.





Over 16,000 MSMEs and 1,000 start-ups are now active in the defence supply chain, attracting nearly USD 2 billion in funding since 2017. This ecosystem enables India to offer “security-in-a-box” packages of missiles, radars, and training, strengthening its Act East and Look West diplomacy.





Major defence firms have secured landmark contracts. HAL leads with orders for 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets worth ₹62,000+ Crores and 12 Su-30MKI aircraft. BEL signed a ₹1,950 Crores contract for mountain radars and partnered with France’s Safran to produce HAMMER precision weapons.





BDL expanded with new manufacturing units and signed a ₹2,096 Crores deal for INVAR anti-tank missiles. L&T advanced indigenous production of BvS10 Sindhu vehicles and K9 Vajra-T howitzers.





Adani Defence partnered with Italy’s Leonardo for helicopter production, while Bharat Forge secured contracts for carbines and underwater systems. MDL is finalising a massive ₹90,000 Crores submarine deal with Germany, and Reliance Defence secured a ₹600 Crores export order for ammunition. Tata Advanced Systems won contracts to upgrade Pinaka rocket systems.





Despite this momentum, challenges remain. India continues to rely on imports for high-end technologies such as jet engines and advanced sensors, and R&D intensity lags behind global leaders.





Addressing these gaps will require deeper industry-academia collaboration and investment in disruptive technologies.





However, with the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026 and the iDEX program, resilience is growing. As India looks toward 2029 targets, the record-breaking figures of 2026 demonstrate how battlefield success has weaponised industrial potential.





Agencies







