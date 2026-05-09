Defence Ministers of India and Australia





The 10th India-Australia Defence Policy Talks were convened in New Delhi on 8 May 2026, marking another important milestone in the steadily expanding defence partnership between the two nations.





The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, while the Australian side was represented by Bernard Philip, First Assistant Secretary, International Policy.





The discussions encompassed a wide canvas of bilateral defence cooperation, maritime security, training exchanges, and defence industry collaboration, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the engagement.





The Defence Policy Talks form part of the institutional mechanisms underpinning the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in 2020. Defence cooperation has emerged as one of the major pillars of this partnership.





The annual Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, launched in 2025, complements these policy talks, ensuring regular high-level consultations. Together, these mechanisms provide continuity and structure to the bilateral defence relationship, enabling both sides to review progress and chart new initiatives.





A key focus of the meeting was the review of outcomes from the 2024 India-Australia Annual Leaders’ Summit. Both sides discussed the renewal of the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, which serves as a guiding framework for their defence ties.





They also deliberated on the development of a Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, underscoring the shared priority of safeguarding the Indo-Pacific maritime domain. Importantly, the talks finalised several implementing arrangements and agreed to hold the first India-Australia Joint Staff Talks later in 2026, which will institutionalise military-to-military dialogue at the staff level.





Training exchanges featured prominently in the discussions. The Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Young Officers Exchange Programme was highlighted as a key initiative to foster professional bonds between the two militaries.





Exchanges between the Indian Military Academy and the Royal Military College, Duntroon, were also discussed, reflecting the emphasis on building enduring institutional linkages. These programmes are expected to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability among future generations of officers.





Defence industry cooperation was another major theme. The talks recalled the first India-Australia Defence Industry Roundtable held in Sydney in 2025, which laid the foundation for structured industry-level engagement. Australia’s first defence trade mission to India in 2025 was noted as a significant step in expanding industrial collaboration.





More recently, the defence industry strategic roundtable at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi in 2026 provided a platform for both sides to explore opportunities in co-development, co-production, and technology sharing. These initiatives are expected to strengthen defence industrial ties and contribute to self-reliance and innovation in both countries.





The regional security context provided the backdrop to the discussions. India and Australia, both maritime nations situated in the Indo-Pacific, share converging interests in maintaining stability and security in the region.





Their defence cooperation spans naval engagement, military training, and defence industry interaction, all of which contribute to a stronger security architecture. The talks reaffirmed the shared commitment to upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, while also addressing evolving challenges such as maritime domain awareness, cyber threats, and emerging technologies.





The 10th Defence Policy Talks thus reinforced the strategic convergence between India and Australia.





By advancing institutional mechanisms, expanding training exchanges, deepening defence industry collaboration, and focusing on maritime security, the two nations continue to strengthen their partnership. This engagement reflects not only bilateral priorities but also their shared responsibility in contributing to regional peace and stability.





ANI







