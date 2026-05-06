



A year on from Operation Sindoor, India’s defence firms have called for a stronger push towards indigenous technologies and systems, aligning with the government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.





They emphasised that the private sector must move in step with this ecosystem to ensure sensitive data linked to national security remains under Indian control.





Operation Sindoor, conducted in May 2025 in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April, showcased India’s homegrown platforms ranging from missiles to air defence systems.





As the armed forces prepare to mark its first anniversary, firms specialising in drones, anti-drone technologies, cyber intelligence, and counter-infiltration highlighted the growing ecosystem of self-reliance and the role of private industry in strengthening it.





Lakshay Talwar, CEO of CST Cyber & Defence, described the operation as a powerful affirmation of India’s resolve against terrorism and its advancing technological edge. He stressed that the decisive impact of cyber intelligence, counter-infiltration, and precise anti-drone responses was possible because government, security forces, and industry worked with a shared purpose.





Talwar noted that in just one year, India has demonstrated an exceptional ability not only to absorb global technological developments but to outperform them in semiconductors, cyber security, and defence innovation.





He added that the responsibility now lies with private industry, institutions, and the armed forces to deliver robust communications for denied environments, advanced weapons, air defence systems, and AI-enabled robotics capable of deterring adversaries.





He argued that the logical next step is the development of fully indigenous video management platforms and command-and-control solutions for all security forces. Just as the armed forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder in times of conflict, India’s cyber, defence, and aerospace companies must unite to provide resilient, sovereign, and future-ready systems first to the government and then to partners worldwide.





Other defence firms echoed similar views, pitching for greater ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the sector and underlining the complementary role of private industry in advancing the vision.





The government has consistently maintained that private companies and start-ups must deliver cutting-edge platforms within stipulated timelines to meet the armed forces’ needs, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





Homegrown technology company IG Drones has already made strides in this direction. In February, it announced an order from the defence ministry to supply high-altitude drones and accessories for surveillance in difficult terrains.





Earlier in January, it revealed that it had secured orders from the Army and Navy for its indigenously developed anti-drone system, designed to disrupt and neutralise hostile drones and counter emerging aerial threats.





The IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System, lightweight and rapidly deployable, is intended for frontline troops, perimeter security, and the protection of military bases and critical strategic assets. The Noida-based firm specialises in advanced unmanned aerial systems, short-range missile systems, and counter-unmanned solutions.





It described the induction of its system as a significant step in strengthening India’s counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities, reflecting the armed forces’ increasing reliance on domestically developed technologies under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





The system enhances India’s preparedness against asymmetric drone threats, including surveillance, disruption, and cross-border infiltration.





Defence analysts have noted that such indigenous systems are vital as adversaries increasingly deploy low-cost drones for intelligence gathering and attacks. India’s ability to field its own counter-drone technologies strengthens its defensive posture and reduces vulnerabilities in sensitive border regions.





The anniversary of Operation Sindoor thus serves not only as a reminder of India’s military resolve but also as a marker of its technological progress. With private industry stepping up to complement government initiatives, the trajectory points towards a more sovereign, resilient, and future-ready defence ecosystem.





PTI







