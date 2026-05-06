



India is accelerating its efforts to field next‑generation missile systems that will redefine its strategic capabilities. At a recent event, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat confirmed that the country is simultaneously pursuing both a hypersonic glide missile and a hypersonic cruise missile.





These systems are designed to deliver unprecedented speed and manoeuvrability, placing them well beyond the reach of existing defensive networks.





The defining feature of these new weapons is speed. Hypersonic missiles travel at more than Mach 5, over five times the speed of sound, compared to the BrahMos cruise missile which operates at Mach 2.8 to Mach 3. This leap in velocity drastically reduces the reaction time available to adversaries, making interception nearly impossible. The combination of speed and precision is expected to provide India with a decisive edge in modern warfare.





Cruise missiles such as BrahMos rely on ramjet or scramjet propulsion after booster separation and follow a guided trajectory at low altitudes. While effective, they remain within the tracking range of advanced defence systems.





Hypersonic missiles, however, combine extreme speed with manoeuvrability, allowing them to alter their flight path mid‑course. This capability makes them exceptionally difficult to detect and intercept, particularly when flying at lower altitudes.





Globally, two main types of hypersonic systems are being developed. The hypersonic glide missile is launched by a rocket and then glides at high speed towards its target after booster separation. The hypersonic cruise missile, in contrast, is powered throughout its flight by advanced engines such as scramjets.





India has already demonstrated significant progress in scramjet propulsion, with DRDO recently completing a successful test lasting over 1,000 seconds. Officials have indicated that once formal approval is granted, a hypersonic cruise missile could be developed for induction in the coming years.





Parallel to these developments, India is advancing its long‑range anti‑ship missile programme. This system, expected to surpass BrahMos in speed, is undergoing its third stage of testing this month. The missile is designed to strengthen India’s naval strike capabilities, particularly in contested maritime zones where speed and precision are critical.





Internationally, Russia and China are currently the frontrunners in operational hypersonic deployment, with systems such as Kinzhal, Zircon, and DF‑ZF already fielded. The United States has conducted multiple tests but continues to face delays in bringing fully operational systems into service. India’s progress therefore places it among a select group of nations actively developing hypersonic strike capabilities.





In addition to hypersonic projects, India is preparing the next phase of its strategic missile programme. The Agni‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile is at an advanced stage of development and awaits government approval.





With a projected range of 10,000 to 12,000 kilometres, Agni‑6 is expected to carry multiple independently targetable warheads, enabling engagement of several targets simultaneously. This will significantly enhance India’s deterrence posture and strategic reach.





Impact Analysis





India’s pursuit of hypersonic glide and cruise missiles is directly aimed at countering the growing military capabilities of Pakistan and China. Pakistan has already integrated Chinese J‑10C fighters and PL‑15E long‑range missiles into its arsenal, while China continues to expand its hypersonic and ballistic missile stockpile along the Himalayan frontier.

Hypersonic systems, travelling at speeds above Mach 5 and capable of manoeuvring mid‑flight, will allow India to neutralise high‑value targets such as airborne early warning aircraft, missile batteries, and naval assets before they can be deployed effectively. Their speed and unpredictability will deny adversaries the luxury of time, forcing Pakistan and China to rethink doctrines that rely on layered air defence and forward deployment.

For India, these missiles will serve as both deterrent and offensive tools. Against Pakistan, they will complicate air planning and reduce the survivability of Chinese‑supplied platforms, while against China they will strengthen India’s ability to deny access across contested border regions and maritime zones.

The integration of hypersonic systems with India’s existing missile ecosystem, including the forthcoming Agni‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile, ensures that India can project power across multiple theatres simultaneously.

This combination of speed, range, and precision will provide India with the capacity to strike deep into enemy territory, disrupt command networks, and protect its sovereignty against the twin challenge posed by Pakistan’s reliance on Chinese systems and China’s own expanding missile dominance.





In conclusion, taken together, these parallel initiatives mark a transformative phase in India’s missile programme. Speed, range, and precision are being developed in unison, shaping the future trajectory of India’s defence capabilities.





The integration of hypersonic glide and cruise systems, alongside advanced ballistic missiles, signals India’s determination to achieve technological parity with global leaders and secure its strategic autonomy.





Agencies







