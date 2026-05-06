



The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), a key arm of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is advancing a next-generation navigation and guidance electronics package aimed at significantly improving missile accuracy and reliability.





This initiative represents a critical step in India’s drive towards indigenous defence technologies, ensuring that future missile systems are equipped with cutting-edge electronics tailored for precision and resilience in contested environments.





The package is being designed with a strong emphasis on enhanced guidance, enabling missiles to achieve higher levels of navigation precision. This is particularly important for modern warfare, where accuracy determines operational effectiveness and minimises collateral damage.





By refining guidance systems, DRDL is ensuring that Indian missile platforms can deliver consistent performance across diverse theatres of operation.





A central feature of this program is the push for indigenous technology, aligning with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The electronics package is expected to incorporate domestically developed, high-reliability components, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening India’s technological sovereignty.





Reports suggest that Gallium Nitride (GaN) based components are likely to be integrated, offering superior performance in terms of power efficiency, thermal stability, and durability compared to conventional semiconductor materials.





Advanced seeker integration forms another cornerstone of this development. The package is expected to include sophisticated Radio Frequency (RF) seekers, building on the successes of systems tested in platforms such as the Akash NG.





These seekers will enhance targeting capability, allowing missiles to lock onto and track targets with greater precision even under electronic countermeasure conditions. Such advancements will be vital for neutralising high-value and mobile targets in complex operational scenarios.





The technology is intended for application across future missile platforms, including hypersonic and long-range systems currently under development. By embedding this package into next-generation designs, DRDL is laying the foundation for missiles that combine speed, range, and pinpoint accuracy.





This will not only strengthen India’s deterrence posture but also provide the armed forces with versatile tools for both strategic and tactical missions.





Industry trends indicate that the integration of GaN-based electronics and advanced seekers is becoming a global benchmark in missile technology. India’s adoption of these innovations through indigenous development places it among the leading nations pursuing high-performance defence electronics.





The effort also complements parallel DRDO projects in hypersonic glide vehicles, long-range anti-ship missiles, and quasi-ballistic systems, ensuring a cohesive ecosystem of advanced weaponry.









This project significantly enhances DRDO’s portfolio of indigenous defence electronics. By focusing on precision navigation, seeker integration, and domestic component development, the initiative strengthens the operational efficiency of the Indian armed forces.





It represents a decisive move towards self-reliance in critical defence technologies, ensuring that India’s missile systems remain competitive and reliable in the face of evolving threats.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







