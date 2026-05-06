



Operation Sindoor, launched a year ago, has emerged as a defining military milestone that has not only redrawn India’s response thresholds to cross‑border terrorism but also crystallised several hard‑earned lessons for future warfare.





The operation has shifted the calculus from strategic restraint to strategic proactiveness, signalling to adversaries that New Delhi is prepared to respond swiftly, deeply and across multiple domains if confronted by similar threats again.





Defence and strategic experts stress that the hardest‑won insights lie in the integration of air power, the pervasive role of drone warfare, and the critical need for robust cyber and communications infrastructure in any future conflict.





One of the most emphasised lessons is the decisive importance of joint and cohesive air power across the Army, Navy and Air Force.





Former Air Commodore Gaurav M Tripathi, who played a role in the operation, has underscored that future conflicts will demand “combined air power” that meshes seamlessly to take on a capable adversary across the entire depth of the theatre.





He highlights that during Operation Sindoor Indian platforms were able to operate from a position of layered air defence, enabled by the S‑400 and Akash systems, which allowed fighter‑borne strikes to unfold with lower risk to Indian aircraft.





This synergy between long‑range surface‑to‑air missiles and offensive air operations has been seen as a template for how India should structure its air‑defence posture in the coming years.





The operation also brought into sharp focus the dramatic evolution of drone warfare. Pakistan’s forces employed multiple waves of drones along the western border, from Leh to Sir Creek, over a period of nearly four days.





Many of these platforms were assessed as relatively simple, designed largely to cajole and exhaust Indian air‑defence systems by drawing fire away from more sophisticated systems. Air Commodore Tripathi warns that future adversaries will field harder, more resilient drones with better navigation, including electro‑optical homing and reduced dependence on GPS, as well as the ability to operate in coordinated swarms.





This points to the imperative of proliferating anti‑drone and counter‑UAS capabilities across all critical nodes, including forward bases, logistics hubs and strategic installations.





In this context, India’s investment in indigenous air‑defence technologies such as the Akash weapon system and the broader S‑400 network has been central to the narrative of success.





The S‑400 batteries were reportedly used not merely in a passive defensive mode but in an offensive manner, with frequent relocations, camouflage and decoy deployments to mislead Pakistani surveillance and targeting.





Such tactics, collectively labelled as camouflage, concealment and deception or CCD, helped mask the true location and strength of Indian assets while allowing real and simulated systems to operate in tandem. This “offensive use” of long‑range surface‑to‑air missiles is now being discussed as a potential doctrinal innovation that may be formally embedded in the Indian Air Force’s concept of operations.





Networked aerial assets and integrated command structures are another key takeaway. Military experts argue that Operation Sindoor exposed both the strengths and gaps in India’s ability to synchronise fighters, drones, surveillance platforms and missile batteries into a single, tightly coordinated web.





The overwhelming use of drones by Pakistan underscored that the tactical airspace is now permanently contested, and that survivability will depend on advanced electronic warfare, jamming, spoofing and data‑fusion capabilities.





The Indian Air Force is therefore expected to prioritise the complete networking of its aerial inventory so that platforms can share real‑time data, coordinate suppression of enemy air defences and respond to dynamic threats without significant latency.





Former Army officer and strategist Lt General Dushyant Singh has framed the operation as a psychological and strategic landmark as much as a kinetic one. He notes that India’s counter‑terrorism “red lines” have been pushed further outwards, with New Delhi now demonstrating a willingness to call the nuclear bluff of an adversary while still operating within a calibrated escalation ladder.





This shift from restraint to proactive deterrence implies that future responses will have to be faster, deeper and more comprehensive, with military preparedness aligned to much shorter decision cycles.





It also raises the bar for logistics, pre‑positioning of stocks and rapid mobilisation of forces, all of which are now seen as critical structural lessons emerging from the conflict.





The multi‑domain nature of the hostilities is another dominant theme. Experts such as Dinakar Peri of Carnegie India have described Operation Sindoor as a watershed that established a clear military threshold and an entrenched asymmetry between India and Pakistan.





The battlespace spanned airspace, cyberspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, information channels and the cognitive domain, where narratives and morale were as much at stake as physical infrastructure. Indian forces not only countered hostile drones and missile salvos but also had to contend with an intense misinformation campaign aimed at eroding public confidence and military morale.





This highlighted that future operations will require sophisticated cyber‑defence, information operations and cognitive warfare capabilities in tandem with kinetic force packages.





In the immediate aftermath of the conflict, the defence ministry accelerated several emergency procurements to plug evident gaps. These included precision munitions, replenishment of S‑400 missile stocks, additional drones and counter‑drone systems, loitering munitions and Javelin anti‑tank guided missiles, all of which are now being inducted under fast‑tracked provisions.





Analysts see these moves as a direct response to the lessons of Operation Sindoor, aimed at closing short‑term vulnerabilities while larger capital‑acquisition programmes such as the acquisition of 114 Rafale‑class medium multi‑role fighters, additional S‑400 batteries, new air‑defence guns and advanced aircraft take shape over the next few years.





The broader communications architecture of the Indian military is also under renewed scrutiny. Lt General Singh has argued that future operations will extend from space to undersea, anchored by a dense “web of communication” rather than a simple chain‑based structure.





This means communications must be resilient against electronic warfare, cyber intrusions and space‑based disruptions, requiring redundant links, hardened satellite and terrestrial networks, and indigenous encryption and jam‑resistant technologies.





Faster indigenisation of critical communication and electronic‑warfare systems is therefore being pitched as a strategic necessity, not merely an industrial goal.





Operation Sindoor itself was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed multiple civilian lives and triggered a swift and severe military response. Indian forces conducted precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure nodes in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, marking the first phase of the operation.





Pakistan retaliated with its own offensives, and the subsequent tit‑for‑tat exchanges, including further Indian counter‑strikes, were all subsumed under the broader label of Operation Sindoor.





The nearly 88‑hour conflict only came to a halt after an understanding was reached on the evening of May 10, although the Indian military has since signalled that the broader campaign remains very much alive.





On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army issued a digital poster on X that carried the tagline “OPERATION SINDOOR CONTINUES...”, reinforcing the message that any future acts of terrorism emanating from adversary territory will invite a calibrated but assured response.





The design imagery—three soldiers standing beside one another within a large red circle, with the word “SINDOOR” stylised to include a bowl of vermilion and a crimson line—has been interpreted as a symbolic reaffirmation of India’s hardened red lines and its readiness to defend its citizens through a mix of air, cyber, information and conventional capabilities.





PTI











