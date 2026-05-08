



The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday that eleven Indian ships have successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz, while thirteen vessels continue to remain in the Persian Gulf.





Official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that this progress was the result of sustained diplomatic engagement and conversations with Iranian authorities, which have facilitated the movement of Indian vessels through the tense maritime corridor.





He emphasised that India remains in touch with Iran to ensure that the remaining ships can also cross safely and reach their destinations in India.





Jaiswal was responding to questions about reports suggesting that Iranian ships might be navigating through Pakistani territorial waters and subsequently Indian territorial waters to bypass the United States blockade.





He clarified that ships of other countries do not require permission to ply in international waters. However, he noted that the specific issue of entering Indian territorial waters is a technical matter that falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Shipping or other relevant technical authorities.





The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways also provided reassurance about the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Director of Shipping, Opesh Kumar Sharma, speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, confirmed that all Indian seafarers remain safe and that no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel has been reported in the past forty-eight hours. He further added that no incident has been reported on foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers.





Sharma highlighted that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,999 seafarers from the Gulf region, including twenty-three in the last forty-eight hours. He explained that the Ministry continues to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted maritime operations and the welfare of seafarers.





The developments come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint for global energy supplies, where Iranian forces have intermittently restricted passage and US naval activity has intensified. India’s diplomatic efforts have been directed towards securing safe navigation for its vessels, particularly those carrying crude oil, LNG, and LPG, which are vital for the country’s energy security.





The safe exit of eleven ships marks a significant step forward in India’s ongoing efforts to manage the crisis, though the presence of thirteen vessels still stranded in the Persian Gulf underscores the continuing challenges.





The government’s coordination between ministries and its engagement with Iran remain crucial in ensuring that these ships can also transit safely through the Strait of Hormuz.





ANI







