



INS Sagardhwani, the Indian Navy’s oceanographic research vessel, arrived at Cam Ranh, Vietnam on 5 May 2026, marking a notable step forward in India’s scientific cooperation with Vietnam.





The ship’s arrival was warmly welcomed by Senior Colonel Tran Van Cuong, Deputy Head of Khanh Hoa Military Command, alongside representatives from the Vietnam People’s Navy and Coast Guard. This reception underscored the importance both nations attach to maritime collaboration and scientific partnership.





The vessel’s visit is centred on fostering scientific interactions with the Institute of Oceanography in Nha Trang, thereby promoting collaboration in marine science and oceanography.





This engagement represents a milestone in strengthening diplomatic and scientific ties between India and Vietnam, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing oceanographic research and enhancing regional knowledge of marine ecosystems.





During the port call, the Indian Navy will participate in a diverse range of activities with the Vietnam People’s Navy. These include training exchanges, cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures, and joint yoga sessions, all designed to build camaraderie and professional understanding.





Professional and social interactions are also planned, reinforcing the multifaceted nature of the engagement and highlighting the blend of operational cooperation with cultural exchange.





INS Sagardhwani, commissioned in July 1994, is a specialised oceanographic research vessel that has played a pivotal role in advancing marine scientific research. Over the years, it has contributed significantly to developments in marine acoustics and naval oceanography, serving as a key platform for India’s scientific endeavours at sea. Its deployment to Vietnam further reinforces India’s commitment to scientific excellence, regional cooperation, and enhanced maritime domain awareness.





The arrival of INS Sagardhwani also aligns with the broader trajectory of India–Vietnam relations, which have recently been elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Both nations have emphasised cooperation in defence, security, and emerging technologies, and the scientific collaboration embodied by this visit complements those strategic priorities.





Vietnam’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and its growing engagement with India in hydrography and maritime security provide a wider context for the vessel’s mission.





By engaging in joint scientific research and fostering people-to-people connections through cultural and professional exchanges, the visit of INS Sagardhwani demonstrates India’s holistic approach to diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific.





It highlights the role of science and technology as bridges of cooperation, while also reinforcing India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). The port call at Cam Ranh thus stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between India and Vietnam, rooted in shared values and a common commitment to maritime stability and scientific advancement.





PIB







